US tries again to thwart Turkish invasion of northern Syria





Turkey begins revenge for Istanbul terror attack

The Biden administration is seeking to restrict Turkish military operations in Syria, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is undeterred so far.

Erdogan said Operation Claw Sword, launched with air, artillery and drone attacks on Kurdish-controlled towns in northern Syria on November 20, is just beginning, meaning he could soon send ground forces.

Refund time! The scoundrels are held accountable for their treacherous attacks, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry wrote in a tweet announcing the operation.

The aim is to establish a line of security which, according to Erdogan, would ultimately guarantee the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq.

In his sights are the troublesome, predominantly Kurdish towns of Tell Rifaat, Manbij and Ayn al-Arab. This means that Turkish forces will be in direct conflict with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the Primacy and Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Democratic Union Party’s constable Syrian (PYD).

While the SDF has been the go-to US partner against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria, Erdogan sees it as an arm of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey (and the US) regard as a terrorist. band.

Erdogan blames the PKK for the November 13 bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and injured more than 80, and was the catalyst for the Turkish operation.

Erdogan, in his November 23 remarks, no longer has any Western effort to differentiate the SDF/PYD/YPG from the PKK.

From now on, we cannot tolerate anyone coming before us with this lie, he said.

Erdogan then criticized a pattern of enmity behind injustices inflicted on Turkey, including the F-35 crisis with the United States and the European Union denying full membership to Turkey.

Pentagon says US troops are directly threatened by attack

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder said in a November 23 press release that Turkish airstrikes in Syria directly threaten US troops working with the SDF to fight ISIS in Syria, as reported by Jared Szuba.

A Turkish drone strike landed within 130 yards of US personnel at a US base near Hasakah, Syria.

It remains unclear what leverage Washington is willing to use to convince its key NATO ally not to attack the Kurdish militia whose only shared interest with the United States, US officials insist, is containing ISIS in Syria, writes Szuba.

Kobané: American statements absolutely not strong enough

In an exclusive interview with Amberin Zaman, SDF Commander Mazlum Kobane (also known as Mazloum Abdi) said his hometown of Kobani could be the target of a potential Turkish ground offensive in Syria.

Kobane maintains that Turkey will not carry out a ground offensive without the green light from the United States and Russia, and hopes that Washington will make it clearer to Erdogan.

Kobani told Zaman that so far, calls for restraint from Biden administrations are absolutely not strong enough.

Unless the Kremlin and Washington stood firm, Turkey would likely follow through on repeated threats to move its troops against its [Kobanes] forces as it did in two separate invasions in 2018 and 2019, Zaman writes. Any such action [Kobane] said, would further destabilize the region and torpedo US-led efforts to root out remnants of the Islamic State. Kobane attributed Turkey’s latest attacks to Erdogan’s efforts to stoke nationalist sentiments ahead of next year’s elections.

Similarly, Ilham Ahmed of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political arm of the SDF, wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging the administration to speak out more forcefully against a possible Turkish invasion, reports Elizabeth Hagedorn.

Kobane and Ahmad deny any involvement of the SDF in the Istanbul attack.

The Biden administration says Turkey has the right to defend itself, but warns that cross-border violence could undermine Ankara and Washington’s shared goal of defeating Islamic State militants, which the US military believes is between 6,000 and 10,000 in Syria and Iraq, Hagedorn reports from Washington. Nearly four years after the collapse of the self-declared caliphate of ISIS, several hundred American troops remain stationed in Kurdish-ruled territory to help crush what remains of the terror group.

Kobane also said the war in Ukraine may have hindered a more direct message from the United States and Russia to Ankara.

Turkey has taken advantage of the conflict and successfully marketed itself to the United States and Russia, he said. And if these two countries do not meet our expectations in the face of Turkish aggression against us, it is partly linked to the dynamics around the Ukrainian conflict. It is also true that US interest in the Middle East and Syria in particular has waned.

Erdogan plans meeting with Assad

In a related development, Erdogan said a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is “possible”.

There is no resentment or bitterness in politics, Erdogan said this week. Sooner or later we will take action.

His statement is the second of its kind in the space of two weeks as Ankara threatens to add ground operations in northern Syria to its ongoing air campaign,” as we report here. But for this step, Turkey needs the blessing of Moscow, which has long urged Ankara and Damascus to renew their ties.

The possibility of a rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus, and between Damascus and the Kurds, places the Kurds at the center of discussions on the future of Syria.

Kobane doesn’t see that happening anytime soon.

Russia wants us to seek an agreement with Syria, he told Zaman. As for the United States, it must articulate a clearer policy on Syria. They have no strategy beyond the fight [the Islamic State] and failed to formulate a clear policy regarding the future of the areas under our control. The absence of this policy makes it more difficult for us to negotiate successfully with Damascus, adding that the United States does not oppose talks with the Assad government.

But Syria is not ready and Russia is not exerting enough pressure on it, adds Kobané. The other problem, of course, is that the government in Damascus sees itself as irreplaceable, without alternatives, and this mindset makes it all the more intractable and insensitive to our demands.

