Criminal treatment: Nepalese student wrongfully detained at UK border loses university seat | immigration and asylum





An international student who flew to the UK for a university scholarship was detained at the border and detained for 12 days after failing to answer detailed questions about the course.

After arriving at Manchester airport in October, Sulav Khadka said he felt like a criminal when border guard officers accused him of being a fake student. The 23-year-old from Nepal had a valid visa, proof of university admission, and documents proving that he had paid full tuition for the first year. Upon arrival in England, however, he was interrogated about the intricate details of the course, including being asked to list the titles of the six modules he would study.

After a 16-hour trip and not yet starting his degree, he could only name two. He also asked for the name of the testing body that would grant his qualification, but did not know it. That fact, and the fact that a letter from his bank in Nepal contained a spelling error, border guard officers concluded that according to the documents he saw, he was trying to evade immigration control, was not really a student, and had little interest in his course. has been lowered. observer.

Cardcar said he would then be taken to an immigration deportation center in Scotland where he would be deported. He was detained for an additional 10 days even after the university admissions office provided documents confirming that he could enter the course and that he had paid the tuition as he claimed.

I couldn’t understand why he detained me. They gave me many reasons but I could justify every reason they gave me Sulav Khadka

He was eventually released by the Home Office, and received a letter of apology stating that his case had been closely reviewed and that there had been an error. But when it realized its mistake, Khadka missed the cutoff for his college enrollment. When he arrived at the university’s campus in York on October 24, he was told he was one week past the registration deadline and would have to return next year because his sponsorship had been withdrawn. He is now at risk of returning home in debt with no clear path to stay in the UK, having borrowed thousands of pounds to cover the cost of his flight, fees and relocation.

I was treated like a criminal, but I did nothing wrong. I couldn’t understand why he detained me. They gave me many reasons, but I can justify all of them, Khadka said. I showed them my documents and they even called my university. I had all the papers but they didn’t believe me. This will greatly affect my future.

Detention, threats of deportation, and being blocked from school traumatized Kadka as she was the first in her family to study abroad. He is said to have cried every night in his custody, waiting to learn his fate.

For him, the offer to study hospitality and tourism at York St John University was an opportunity to change the family’s future. He hoped to return to Nepal to work in the growing tourism industry after completing the 13,000 per year course on a partial scholarship.

On October 11, the day he left Nepal, his family and friends gathered at Kathmandu Airport, wished him luck, handed him an orange scarf, and took a picture with a proud smile next to him. On Facebook, his friends and relatives sent him dozens of messages wishing him safe flights, full of love hearts and airplane emojis.

After being barred from studying, he was initially unable to tell them what had happened. I was very happy to study in England. I lied to them at first because I didn’t want them to worry about me, he said.

It would also raise questions about why he was being detained and add to the fears of his increasingly hostile treatment of international students. It comes amid reports that the government plans to curb immigration numbers by reducing the number of international students, which the National Union of Students has described as extraordinarily brutal.

Fizza Qureshi, president of the Migrants Rights Network, described the incident as a truly horrifying situation that shows how hostile environmental policies are embedded in the education system.

The campaign group Unis Resist Border Controls said it supported several students who faced harsh immigration interrogations at the border.

Sulav Khadka at Kathmandu airport before flying to England where his ordeal began.

And this level of harassment is even more pronounced if you are racist or come from a country in the global South, said a spokesperson for the group.

Another student who arrived in the UK last month said he too was interrogated at the airport. The police initially asked for university details and then said most of the questions were related to finances, despite providing all financial evidence when applying for a visa. Besides us, there were also Pakistani students who were isolated because they couldn’t show it. [their] Bank balance in mobile app. God knows what happened to them.

The Border Force not only asked Khadka to list the modules in his course, but also accused him of having fake documents, citing misspellings in a letter from his bank in Nepal as evidence. Documents of such a dangerous quality. Almost immediately, the Border Force letter itself makes several spelling errors. you almost [sic] knowledge of your plans [sic] Thus I have come to the conclusion that you have little or no interest in it.

It also cited discrepancies over the amount paid by Khadka. Before he arrived, he said he had paid $9,250, but a letter from Border Guard states that the college admissions office claimed he only paid $6,616. A spokesperson for York St John University denied that any misinformation had been provided to the Border Force and said Khadka had given a standard answer to a question as to whether he had paid 50 per cent of his first-year fee, the minimum amount required to secure his place. said.

It later provided documents supporting Khadka’s account, but said he was detained for an additional 10 days even after sending them.

When asked why the university had not opened Khadka’s position under exceptional circumstances, a spokesperson said it had to report all non-registrations to the government on 17 October. That day Sulab was still in detention and we know he is being extradited to Nepal, she said. It is not in the student’s interest to start the course late, she added.

In an email to Khadka after Khadka asked for help, the university said it could not change its decision and advised her to return to Nepal soon so as not to risk overstaying when her visa is shortened. They also offered to pay the visa application fee for September 2023. In comments to The Observer, the university has since offered to help with travel expenses, temporary accommodation and tuition refunds, but Khadka said it has not done so. I accepted this though.

The Interior Ministry did not answer questions about the Khadkas incident, saying it did not routinely comment on individual cases. “We play an important role in keeping the UK and its citizens safe,” the spokesperson said. The Border Guard’s priority is to keep our borders safe and we will not compromise security. When the Observer pointed out that Khadka never posed a security threat, a spokesperson said: Thank you for your question. However, this is our full statement.

Universities UK said the incident was very concerning and added: International students are a huge benefit to the UK. They should feel safe, secure and welcome.

