With likely TV ratings record, USA earn hard-earned point against England – The Denver Post





The judgment on the measuring stick has been rendered. From Friday evening, the United States men’s national team will be able to compete with England.

For a match that football fans across the country had circled on the calendar since the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in April, the third iteration of a USA-England World Cup fight will ended scoreless on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. The Americans hit England on the counterattack and had long periods of sustained possession. Even with 10 shots, USA ultimately couldn’t find the back of the net as the second game of Group B ended 0-0.

With the result, this creates a stalemate between four teams – England, Wales, USA and Iran for the two group places in the knockout stage. The United States have yet to lose to England in three World Cup games (a shocking win in 1950, and now draws in 2010, 2022).

Here are three takeaways from a thrilling second game.

Final touch missed for USA

The Americans more than held their ground. For a young group fielding against an experienced England side, the opener jitters seen against Wales have evaporated. This culminated in fearless counterattacks in which Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Timothy Weah bombed forward.

The United had plenty of good looks in the net in the first half, as Pulisic hit the crossbar in the 33rd minute, while McKennie netted a shot he probably wished he could have recovered seven minutes longer. early in the 26th. McKennie found himself open at the penalty spot but rushed his shot as he leaned back and he sailed.

It was a constant theme in the second half, as the USMNT found pockets of space through creative, interlocking runs and passes, but the final blow was never there. Although it was disappointing not to see the final product, the United States left the England defense vulnerable.

Back four looks solid

The American back line was the biggest question mark before the World Cup, especially at the central defender level. But for the second game in a row, it was a case of no-break defense. The partnership between Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman looked solid again on Friday. On the ball they looked cool, and when asked to smother England’s well-known strikers in Harry Kane, Buykayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

Their full-backs closed quickly and when crosses entered the box it was effective communication. With the American crowd behind goalkeeper Matt Turner, he wasn’t really tested, although there were a few nervy chances such as Kane’s header in stoppage time that went wide. If the United States can maintain this against Iran, it will pass.

Berhalter opts for late replacement

Thinking he might catch England with tired legs, USA head coach Gregg Berhalter pushed his starting XI for 75 minutes until he made a change. In the 77th and 83rd minutes reinforcements in the attack arrived as Brenden Aaronson, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent and defender Shaq Moore all entered. It gave the system a shock, but it was ultimately too short a time to have an impact. Even with Gareth Southgate blinking first for the substitutes near the hour mark, the Americans remained calm.

Next

American fans will have flashbacks to 2010 in South Africa, when the Americans needed a late Landon Donovan goal against Algeria to get out of that group, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

While Iran beat Wales 2-0 earlier on Friday, the Midday Opportunity against Iran Tuesday on FOX and Telemundo presents an almost identical scenario: Win and you’re in. England will face neighbors Wales at the same time. Three points is the bare minimum needed, but leaving everything on the pitch at the end of November is the expectation.

A win will put the United States in the last 16. Anything less will lead to Americans being sent home sooner. The United States have dropped out of the group in each of their last two World Cup appearances, 2014 and 2010, due to bold performances and a dynamic spirit.

With the hype around the England game over and the Wales result wanting more, it will really come down to 90 minutes of who wants it the most.

All eyes Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8bCHlUdmRv

— United States Men’s National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 25, 2022

