More Dairy Viking Genetics Heading To The UK





An exclusive partnership has been formed between breeding company VikingGenetics UK (VGUK Ltd) and livestock importer Best of Breed Livestock (BBL) to simplify and streamline the process for British dairy producers to import animals from Viking countries.

After working together for several years, the two companies signed an agreement that would see all VikingGenetics varieties imported into the UK exclusively through this route. This paves the way for easier importation of animals with the high health status and best genetic value for which Denmark, Sweden and Finland are famous.

This collaboration is in response to the high UK demand for ready-made breeding stations with Scandinavian VikingRed, Jersey and Holstein. These include ProCross, a three-way cross that alternates between VikingHolstein, VikingRed and Montbliarde varieties. The growing popularity of cattle produced through this structured breeding program has led many British producers to import hybrids without waiting for the third generation to convert their Holsteins into ProCross herds.

In this way, they gain the immediate advantage of cows and heifers that include three complementary breeds that are well-knit, easy to manage, have lower production costs than pure Holsteins, and are proven to be more profitable.

Similarly, other producers are importing ready-made GoldenCross consisting of three-way spins of VikingRed, Jersey and Holstein varieties. This cross was developed for farmers who operate grazing-based seasonal farrowing systems, many of whom are looking to increase their strength and productivity by introducing hybrid vigor and productivity into their existing two-way cycle.

Owen Daley, managing director of Best of Breed Livestock, said the Nordic countries now dominate his import business, thanks to their high health status and abundance of high-quality livestock.

Currently, more than 50 trucks are imported from these countries each year, he says. The Nordic countries are light years ahead in terms of health, and British producers are much easier to find, whether they’re restocking after ill health, simply improving stock or switching varieties. It is more satisfying to meet the requirements from this source, especially when large numbers are involved.

He said the process of acquiring livestock would typically begin with the farmer looking at pedigree, performance and genetic history, and from there a short list would be drawn up.

Then, he says, British farmers will choose to travel with us to Scandinavia and choose their animals themselves or leave the final choice to us.

Either way, they assure you of the quality of their inventory that is hard to find elsewhere.

One British producer who restocked off-the-shelf ProCross cattle was Will Nixon, who farms with his father, Ian, in Shropshire.

We imported 79 ProCross cattle to add to our Holstein herd in 2017. Dad said he had been to Denmark for a day, picked from 10 farms, and that heifers, about 20 months old, arrived at the farm three months before calving.

He described the process as hassle-free and said 33 of the original imports remain on the farm now, all now in their sixth lactation.

VikingGenetics’ Chris Stone, who was involved in this import, describes the herd of Nixons, all ProCross-bred today, as an easy-to-manage herd with high caliber livestock. bunch of past.

