Symptoms of Covid affecting people who have been vaccinated

The Covid vaccine has helped bring Britain out of the cycle of lockdowns and restrictions, but the virus can still be caught with a jab.

Thanks to strains like Omicron, Covid-19 has adapted throughout the pandemic, so even people with boosters can become infected or reinfected.

Although the majority of the population has been vaccinated against Covid, the elderly are being urged to come forward for a booster.

According to the ZOE Health study, the increase in infections is evidence that COVID-19 has not gone away, and we must remain vigilant as new mutations continue to emerge around the world.

With that in mind, here’s an overview of the most common symptoms associated with fully vaccinated strains and their progeny, as well as two early warning signs you may have.

Symptoms most common in people who have been fully vaccinated

Researchers in Norway conducted a study on November 26, 2021 interviewing 111 of 117 guests who attended a party where Omicron was infected.

Of the group interviewed, 66 had confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 had cases of viral infections.

Of the 111 participants, 89% received 2 doses of the mRNA vaccine and none received a booster dose.

A study published in the journal Eurosurveillance in infectious diseases and epidemiology found eight key symptoms experienced by a group of fully vaccinated partygoers.

It was constant coughing, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fever and sneezing.

A paramedic administers a coronavirus vaccine on Elland Road in Leeds.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The study found that cough, runny nose and fatigue were among the most common symptoms in vaccinated individuals, while sneezing and fever were the least common.

Public health experts have also added nausea to the list of symptoms for people who have been vaccinated to be infected with the Omicron strain.

Although the vaccine protects you from more serious risks of the virus, you can still get Covid even if you get both a jab and a booster shot.

The mild nature of the symptoms makes it difficult for people to differentiate the virus from the common cold.

However, according to Professor Tim Spector of the ZOE Covid project, currently about 50% of new colds are actually Covid.

Two early warning signs Omicron could be

Experts also suggest that there are two distinct symptoms that could be signs that a positive test is right around the corner. Fatigue and dizziness or fainting.

Commuters wearing face coverings get off the train.

(AFP/Getty)

More than just feeling tired, fatigue can lead to physical pain by causing muscle aches or muscle weakness, headaches, and even blurred vision and loss of appetite.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, private practitioner and president of the South African Medical Association, told Good Morning Britain that fatigue was one of Omicron’s main symptoms during the strain’s outbreak in South Africa.

In fact, a survey by WebMD asking users how often they experienced fatigue between December 23, 2021 and January 4, 2022 found that 40% of women reported suffering from fatigue due to Covid, compared to a third of men. I did.

Dizziness or fainting is a second sign that you may have Omicron.

A report from Germany recently suggested there may be a link between fainting spells and Omicron after doctors in Berlin found that Covid was causing recurrent vertigo in a 35-year-old patient admitted to hospital.

German newspaper Arztezeitung said doctors could see a clear link between infection and fainting.

