How the US and Iran are clashing on the ground as tensions rise





DOHA, Qatar — Less than 24 hours after kickoff, the drama surrounding the United States men’s national team game against Iran on Tuesday has reached a fever pitch. Not only is there everything to play for on the pitch, but there is growing discontent between geopolitical rivals off the pitch.

Throughout this World Cup, discussions involving Iran have revolved around conditions in his country, where 410 protesters have been killed in the two months of unrest following the death of a 22-year-old woman while she was being held by the country’s vice police. In an attempt to show solidarity with these protesters, the American Football Federation briefly displayed the Iranian national flag on social media without the Islamic Republic emblem, which provoked a violent reaction, with the Iranian government accusing the federation of removing the name of God from the national flag. flag.

– 2022 World Cup: News and files | Schedule | Teams

The fact that former USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann criticized Iran’s football culture after their 2-0 win over Wales on Friday did not help matters.

This is the backdrop against which Tuesday’s group stage final will take place. On the pitch, the two countries will compete for a place in the round of 16. The United States sit third in Group B with two points, after draws with Wales and England, and must beat Carlos Queiroz’s side if they are to qualify for the knockout stages. Second-placed Iran will advance to the group stage with any result other than defeat.

This match is shaping up to be one of the most intense contests of the group stage. So how will it be once the game launches? ESPN asked Jeff Carlisle and Gabriel Tan to explain how these two teams match up.

What worked for the United States? And what didn’t?

The United States have been outstanding defensively so far, which has been a pleasant surprise. The center of defense was seen as a weak point, but inserting Tim Ream into the line-up alongside Walker Zimmerman did wonders. They didn’t do it alone either, with Tyler Adams winning an impressive 85.7% of his tackles. As a team, USA were effective with their pressing and disconcerting England, and Matt Turner was solid in front of goal. The only hiccup – and yes, it was a big problem – was the late penalty Zimmerman conceded against Wales.

The United States struggled to create chances, with Tim Weah, left, scoring the Americans’ only goal at Qatar 2022. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The big problem for the Americans has been their inability to find the net consistently. Manager Gregg Berhalter felt his side had created chances but failed to finish them. There is some truth to this in that the USA are underperforming in terms of expected goals (xG) (1.42) compared to actual goals scored (1). The reality is that the xG brand ranks 26th out of 32 teams in the World Cup, and the United States is tied for 15th in chance creation with 14.

A big problem is that USA struggled to execute the transition, with the final pass often going awry. The Americans also failed from set pieces, which was considered a strength of this team. Against Wales, this was due to poor set-piece deliveries by Christian Pulisic, although this was rectified against England. –Carlisle

What worked for Iran? And what didn’t?

2 Related

A nightmarish start to the tournament saw Iran fall to a lopsided 6-2 loss to England, and the one thing that clearly didn’t work was Queiroz’s overly cautious approach given the number of goals which they ended up cashing in despite a 5-4-1 formation filled with defensive players. The fact that the Three Lions also sang that night did not help the Iranian cause, but the outing was not without positives as star striker Mehdi Taremi showed what he was capable of with two goals .

It also looked like Queiroz could have called off the England draw as a Melli side could afford to lose, as he left regular starters Sardar Azmoun and Saeid Ezatolahi on the bench.

Four days later, a much-improved Iran showed what they were made of as they topped Wales, although they left them late to claim a 2-0 win with a few strikes in added time . With Taremi and Azmoun’s two-pronged attack still providing an option, and with Iran’s wide players often breaking the tempo and stretching the game, the Welsh defense has been cut up, and the Iranians might feel that they could have won by an even bigger margin. .

The difference between when Iran is on the back foot and when it wants to attack with intent is stark. — Sunbathe

to play

2:15

Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman offer their support to the people of Iran after US Soccer removed social media posts including the Iranian flag without the Islamic Republic symbol.

Where this game will be won and lost

I think two parts of the pitch will be essential. Defensively, the United States will have to stifle Iran’s transition opportunities. Since Iran only need a draw to qualify, Team Melli should sit back and try to absorb the pressure and then hit their opponents at the break. This will put a premium on the United States by ensuring they stay locked on Iranian attackers, even when the Americans have the ball.

On the attacking side, it is in the opposing penalty area that the United States will have to be much better, in terms of delivery and finishing. It is also a game that demands the technical ability of Giovanni Reyna. It remains to be seen whether that means throwing him at the forward position or outside. Berhalter said on Monday he was not looking to stick with his three forwards – Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent, Haji Wright – but given the stakes at stake, he must find a way to get his best attacking players on the pitch. , and since there will likely be little space behind the defense, that means Reyna’s willpower and creativity will be needed. –Carlisle

Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate the greatest storylines and break down the best highlights football in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (US only)

Queiroz is aware that he has two top strikers in Taremi and Azmoun. In particular, the former has already shown what he can do against quality opposition in England, and he’s no sure hit either, having scored five times for FC Porto in the Champions League alone this season.

The key to victory on Tuesday, as was the case against Wales, could simply be ensuring that both receive a steady supply of chances in individual situations. Although both are decent in the air, Iran could better be more complex in the final third, as it worked well for them against the English and Welsh, whose backlines have arguably similar physical profiles to those of the United States.

Yet to start working the ball in and around the opposing area, they will first need to be in possession of the ball, and that’s where the engine room battle between American duo Adams and Weston McKennie and the Iranians Ezatolahi and Ahmad Nourollahi could prove crucial. There’s also the matter of limiting Pulisic’s influence and, after alternating between his right-backs, it will be interesting to see whether Queiroz sticks to striker Ramin Rezaeian or returns to the more defensive Sadegh Moharrami. — Sunbathe

Predictions

US 2-1: I think the United States will get there, but with the slimmest of margins. Look for McKennie to get one goal, if not both, via free kick. –Carlisle

Iran 2-1: Team Melli will have no shortage of motivation to rise to the occasion and, for the second tournament in a row, they actually have the quality to back it up. Last time out Spain and Portugal proved too difficult to beat in the end, but Iran will believe that – after beating Wales – they can do the same against the United States to reach the round of 16. of final. — Tan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/fifa-world-cup/story/4818385/how-us-iran-match-up-on-the-pitch-as-tensions-rise-off-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos