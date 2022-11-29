Fungi That Cause Lung Infections Could Spread In The United States | Smart News





Histoplasma under a microscope Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Harmful soil-dwelling fungi may be more prevalent in the United States than scientists and health professionals previously thought.

Earlier research, conducted in the 1950s and 1960s, suggested that pathogenic fungi only lived in certain areas of the country. But scientists now believe the fungus is spreading and causing serious lung infections across the country.

As a result, doctors are relying on outdated maps of fungal ranges, and they may misinterpret symptoms of potentially serious fungal lung infections, suggests new research published this month in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The researchers looked at three main types of soil fungi that can cause lung infections in the United States: histoplasmas, coccidioides, and blastomyces. During construction, farming, landscaping, and other disturbing activities, the soil can release fungal spores into the air. Once airborne, the spores enter the lungs and respiratory tract of nearby humans.

Healthy adults and children can usually fend off a potential fungal infection, but some people, such as the elderly, infants, and people with weakened immune symptoms, have more trouble. Breathing in these mushrooms can cause them to feel tired, fever, cough, and other symptoms. Doctors, meanwhile, easily mistake these fungal infections for something else, such as COVID-19, tuberculosis, or bacterial pneumonia.

There’s probably a significant number of patients who were never directly diagnosed and really suffered far more morbidity from their disease, says George Thompson, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Davis, who was not involved in the study, to NBC News. Angela Yang and Aria Bendix.

The map of pathogenic fungi used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dates from 1969, according to the study. Thus, physicians in areas of the country with no history of these pathogens can focus their attention on other possible causes of illness.

Historically, researchers believed that histoplasma, also called histo, existed primarily in the Midwest and along parts of the east coast, while coccidioids inhabited the southwest and blastomyces lived in the Midwest and south.

But, based on anecdotal evidence and case reports, the study authors had a hunch that all three fungi may have spread outside of their typical regions, aided by human-induced climate change, which shifts hospital areas to various pathogens.

The top row shows the historical range of histoplasma (red), blastomyces (blue) and coccidioides (green) on maps created from data from the 1950s. The bottom row shows the range of fungi using data from 2007 to 2016. Patrick Mazi and Andrej Spec / University of Washington

Every few weeks I get a call from a Boston-area doctor, a different doctor each time about a case they can’t solve, says study co-author Andrej Spec , an infectious disease specialist at Washington University School of Medicine, in a statement. They always start by saying, We don’t have a story here, but it sure does look like a story. I say, you call me all the time about it. You have a history.

To better understand the three fungi, the researchers analyzed health insurance claims for fungal lung infections from all 50 states and the District of Columbia between 2007 and 2016. They used patient addresses to estimate the prevalence of cases in each county.

They found significant numbers of fungal lung infections in 48 states and DC, including places with no historical record of the three fungi.

Of a total of 3,143 US counties, researchers found significant numbers of infections caused by histo in 1,806 counties, coccidioides in 339 counties, and blastomyces in 547 counties over the nine-year study period.

The new research has some limitations, however, reports LiveSciences Nicoletta Lanese. The scientists only looked at data from Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 and older, so it’s possible they missed a few more cases. And their methods didn’t take into account patients who might have contracted a fungal infection somewhere other than their home country.

Still, evidence suggests these infections may be more common than patients, doctors and public health officials realize.

It’s important for the medical community to realize that these fungi are virtually everywhere these days and that we need to take them seriously and include them in diagnostic reviews, Spec said in the statement.

