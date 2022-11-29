Iran wants the United States expelled from the FIFA World Cup





Image: Christopher Pike (Getty Images)

Iranian state media on Sunday called on the United States to receive a 10-match ban from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after the United States Soccer Federation showed its support for protesters by temporarily changing the Iranian flag. on his social networks.

The federation removed the Islamic Republic’s emblem from the country’s flag on its official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages, saying it intended to reinstate it after 24 hours. The emblem is now back on the flag.

The US Soccer Federation told various news outlets that it decided to change Iran’s official flag ahead of its Group B game against Iran to show its support for Iranian women fighting for basic human rights. .

People are protesting against human rights abuses after a 22-year-old woman was killed while in the custody of vice squads for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.

According to Iran Human Rights, at least 402 people were killed during the protests while hundreds were injured, and The Cut reported that the human rights activists’ news agency documented that at least 16,800 demonstrators were arrested.

Iran’s state-affiliated Tasnim news agency called for a ban on the US team in a Twitter post, saying that by posting a distorted image of the Islamic Republic of #Iran’s flag on his official account, the #US football team violated the @FIFAcom charter, for a 10 game suspension is the appropriate sanction.

The Iranian Football Federation’s legal adviser also said that the Iranian sports association will file a complaint with the FIFA ethics committee. This is also according to state-run Tasnim News. Respecting one nation’s flag is an accepted international practice that all other nations should emulate. The action in relation to the Iranian flag is unethical and against international law, Safia Allah Faghanpour told the outlet.

The FIFA Code of Ethics states that those who breach the code of conduct could face a number of penalties in addition to match suspension, including a reprimand, fine, compliance training, return of any rewards, a ban on dressing rooms or entering a stadium, and a ban on participation in soccer-related activities.

Faghanpour said in a statement, the steps taken regarding the Islamic Republic of [the] The Iranian flag is against international law and morality, and do it right through the FIFA morality committee. Faghanpour continued, They must be held accountable. Obviously they want to affect Iran’s performance against the United States by doing this.

A State Department spokesperson told CNN it had not coordinated with the United States Soccer Federation to change the Iranian flag and looked forward to a peaceful and competitive game between the United States and Iran. Iran. The spokesperson added: The United States continues to find ways to support the people of Iran in the face of state-sponsored violence against women and the brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters.

The countries are due to face each other in a Group B game on Tuesday and Team USA will need a win to advance to the knockout stages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/iran-usa-fifa-world-cup-soccer-flag-1849827767 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

