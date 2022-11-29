Exclusive: US plans to send 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine





WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) – The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with small, inexpensive precision bombs mounted on abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines as the West is struggling to meet the demand for additional armaments.

US and allied military stocks are dwindling and Ukraine faces a growing need for more sophisticated weaponry as the war drags on. Boeing’s proposed system, dubbed the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), is one of half a dozen plans to bring new munitions into production for Ukraine and Eastern European allies of the United States. United States, industry sources said.

Although the United States has rejected requests for an ATACMS missile with a range of 185 miles (297 km), the 94-mile (150 km) range of the GLSDB would allow Ukraine to hit valuable military targets that were out of reach and would help him continue to support his counterattacks by disrupting the Russian rear areas.

GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and three people familiar with the plan. It combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) with the M26 rocket engine, both of which are common in US inventories.

Doug Bush, the US military’s top arms buyer, told reporters at the Pentagon last week that the military was also considering ramping up production of 155 millimeter artillery shells – currently only made in government facilities – by allowing defense contractors to build them.

The invasion of Ukraine has boosted demand for American-made weapons and ammunition, while American allies in Eastern Europe are ‘placing a lot of orders’ for a range of weapons as they supply Ukraine, Bush added.

“It’s about getting quantity at a lower cost,” said Tom Karako, a weapons and security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He said falling US stockpiles help explain the rush for more weapons now, saying stocks “are getting low from the levels we like to keep on hand and certainly to the levels we’ll need to deter a conflict in China”.

Karako also noted that the US exit from Afghanistan left many dropped bombs available. They cannot be easily used with Ukrainian aircraft, but “in the current context, we should look for innovative ways to convert them into a security capability”.

Although a handful of GLSDB units have already been manufactured, there are many logistical hurdles to formal procurement. Boeing’s plan requires a price discovery waiver, exempting the contractor from a thorough review that ensures the Pentagon gets the best deal possible. Any arrangement would also require at least six suppliers to expedite shipments of their parts and services to produce the weapon quickly.

A Boeing spokesperson declined to comment. Pentagon spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman declined to comment on providing “specific capability” to Ukraine, but said the United States and its allies were “identifying and reviewing the most appropriate systems” that would help Kyiv.

GLSDB is jointly manufactured by SAAB AB (SAABb.ST) and Boeing Co (BA.N) and has been in development since 2019, long before the invasion, which Russia calls a “special operation”. In October, SAAB Managing Director Micael Johansson said of the GLSDB: “We are expecting contracts on this shortly.”

According to the document – a proposal from Boeing to the United States European Command (EUCOM), which oversees weapons destined for Ukraine – the main components of the GLSDB would come from current American stores.

The M26 rocket engine is relatively abundant, and the GBU-39 costs around $40,000 each, making the completed GLSDB inexpensive and its major components readily available. Although arms manufacturers are grappling with demand, these factors allow weapons to be produced in early 2023, albeit at a low production rate.

GLSDB is GPS-guided, can defeat some electronic jamming, is usable in all weather conditions and can be used against armored vehicles, according to SAAB’s website. The GBU-39 – which would function as the warhead of the GLSDB – has small folding wings that allow it to hover over 100 km if dropped from an aircraft and targets as small as 3 feet in diameter.

INDUSTRY MOTIVATION

At a production facility in rural Arkansas, Lockheed Martin is stepping up efforts to meet growing demand for mobile rocket launchers known as HIMARS, which have successfully hit Russian supply lines, outposts command and even individual tanks. America’s No. 1 defense contractor is working through supply chain issues and labor shortages to double production to 96 launchers a year.

Lockheed Martin has posted more than 15 production-related jobs for HIMARS, including supply chain quality engineers, purchasing analysts and test engineers, according to its website.

“We have made infrastructure investments in the plant where we build HIMARS,” said Becky Withrow, Lockheed Martin’s missile unit sales manager.

Despite rising demand, Lockheed Martin’s chief financial officer told Reuters in July that he did not expect significant Ukraine-induced revenue until 2024 or beyond. The chief financial officer of Raytheon Corp (RTX.N), another major US defense contractor, echoed this timeline in an interview with Reuters this summer.

HIMARS fires GMLRS (Guided Multiple Rocket Launch System) missiles, which are GPS-guided shells with 200-pound (90 kg) warheads. Lockheed Martin manufactures about 4,600 missiles a year; more than 5,000 have been sent to Ukraine so far, according to a Reuters analysis. The United States did not disclose how many GMLRS cartridges were supplied to Ukraine.

Repurposing weapons for regular military use is not a new tactic. The NASAMS anti-aircraft system, developed by Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace and Raytheon, uses AIM-120 missiles – originally intended to be fired from combat aircraft at other aircraft. Another weapon, the Joint-Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), ubiquitous in US inventories, is a standard unguided bomb that has been fitted with fins and a GPS guidance system.

Others from Ukraine

Analysis: Shocked by war in Ukraine, Russia’s neighbor Kazakhstan looks west

Explanation: NATO Articles 4 and 5: Could Ukraine’s war trigger its defense obligations?

Analysis: Why stop now? Ukraine see pressing advantage after Kherson win

Chart: Weapons of war in Ukraine

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; edited by Chris Sanders

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/100-mile-strike-weapon-weighed-ukraine-arms-makers-wrestle-with-demand-sources-2022-11-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos