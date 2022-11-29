In United States v. Texas, broad questions about immigration enforcement and states’ ability to challenge federal policies





CASE OVERVIEW By Amy Howe on November 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, seen here in February 2021, drafted an immigration enforcement memorandum that is being challenged in the Supreme Court. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Supreme Court will hear oral argument on Tuesday in a dispute over the Biden administration’s power to set immigration policy. Texas and Louisiana are challenging a federal policy that prioritizes certain unauthorized immigrant groups for arrest and deportation, arguing it violates federal law. But the Biden administration and its supporters counter that a decision for states would have far-reaching implications not just for immigration policy, but also for states’ ability to sue the federal government when they disagree. with his actions.

Politics at the Heart of United States c. Texas is outlined in a September 2021 memorandum from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the federal government’s immigration enforcement priorities. Explaining that there are currently more than 11 million non-citizens in the United States who could be subject to deportation, but the Department of Homeland Security does not have the resources to apprehend and deport all, the memorandum directs immigration officials to prioritize the apprehension and deportation of three groups of non-citizens: suspected terrorists, those who have committed crimes, and those who have been recently arrested in the border. Mayorkas’ memo resembles immigration enforcement policies enacted under President Barack Obama and other previous administrations, but not Donald Trump, who sought to limit the role of discretion in the immigration law enforcement.

Texas and Louisiana have gone to federal court in Texas to challenge the Biden administration’s policy, arguing that federal law requires the government to detain and deport far more non-citizens than those identified by Mayorkas as citizens. high priorities. The federal government, the states argued, lacks the power to prioritize some unauthorized immigrants for deportation while minimizing others. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton agreed, and he overturned the policy nationwide in June. The United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit declined to stay Tiptons’ decision while the government appealed.

The Biden administration came to the Supreme Court in July, asking the justices to freeze Tiptons’ order. By a vote of 5-4, the justices left the Tiptons order in place, but they also agreed to take up the challenge and hear argument without waiting for the appeals court to intervene.

The judges ordered the Biden administration and the states to answer three specific questions. The first is whether states have the right to sue, a concept known as legal status. The Biden administration argues no, stressing that states can only sue the United States if they are directly aggrieved by the federal government. But Texas and Louisiana, writes US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, have only argued that having additional non-citizens in their states can cost them more, for example, by forcing them to bear the costs of maintaining non-citizens. -nationals in prison or by offering them public benefits. . And the courts have never recognized these types of indirect costs as creating a right to sue, according to the administration. If that lawsuit is allowed to go ahead, the administration warns, it will mean any state could sue the federal government over virtually any policy.

In a friendly court brief supporting the Biden administration, law professor Stephen Vladeck accuses Texas of engaging in both this dispute and other lawsuits against the Biden administration in a deliberate strategy of judge shopping . Texas has filed its cases in courthouses where it’s all but guaranteed to draw a strategy for Republican-appointed judges, Vladeck says, demonstrating that states are engaged in nothing more than a sweeping grievance campaign against a political opponent.

Texas and Louisiana insist they have the right to sue because the policy inflicts real, particular, and concrete harm on them. As Tipton concluded, they write, by increasing the number of unauthorized immigrants with criminal convictions and final deportation orders who are released to the United States, the policy increases costs to states for everything, from health care and education to incarceration.

The second issue in the case is whether the policy complies with federal immigration law and federal law governing administrative agencies. States argue that Congress passed federal immigration laws requiring the arrest and detention of non-citizens following a complete failure by federal immigration authorities to deal with rising rates of activity criminals of non-citizens. In those laws, say the states, Congress provides that the federal government must arrest any alien who has committed certain crimes when the alien is released from criminal detention, and that when there is a final deportation order, the federal government must remove the non-citizen within 90 days, and that the non-citizen must remain in custody for that period. The use of must mean these provisions are mandatory, depending on the state, but Mayorkas’ memo makes them discretionary by allowing immigration officials to make a case-by-case decision on whether to detain a non-citizen. .

The Biden administration tells judges that federal immigration law gives immigration officials broad discretion to deal with people who are not authorized to be in the United States. Officials can, for example, refuse to initiate eviction proceedings, terminate them after they have been initiated, or refuse to enforce an eviction order after they have been issued. And although Tipton and the states suggest that Congress has created a mandatory requirement to apprehend non-citizens who have committed crimes and those with final deportation orders, the Biden administration insists that the Congress’s use of the word must nevertheless not displace the traditional executive discretion to apprehend persons not yet in its custody. But in any event, the Biden administration continues, such a reading of federal immigration law would be both unprecedented and impractical until Congress empowers it to apprehend and detain any person subject to deportation.

The states reject the argument that the federal government simply lacks the resources to detain everyone who might be covered by the provisions cited by the states. When it originally enacted the laws at the center of this case, according to the states, Congress granted the executive a two-year grace period to comply with the laws, but it refused to extend that period any further. And in any event, the states continue, the federal government has consistently underutilized existing detention facilities. Indeed, according to the states, the Biden administration has twice submitted budget requests asking Congress to cut those same resources by 26%.

The third issue in the case is whether Tipton had the authority to rescind the policy. The Biden administration points to a provision in federal immigration law that generally only the Supreme Court can prohibit or restrict the application of immigration law. Although federal law governing administrative agencies may permit the district court to disregard the policy in the case before it, this does not give the district court the authority to overrule the policy and prevent the Biden administration from implementing it across the United States. At the very least, the administration continues, only the Supreme Court can overturn the policy, because the federal immigration law reflects the considered judgment of Congress that only this Court should have the power to grant programmatic relief against the implementation of the INA by the executive powers.

The states counter that the federal law governing administrative agencies clearly gives courts the power to strike down agency actions that do not comply with federal law. According to the states, the only way for a court to reverse the agency’s action is to strike it down. By contrast, the states observe, the federal law that the Biden administration relies on only bars federal courts from issuing an injunction against the federal government. But an injunction is different from the rescission of agency action, the states observe: an injunction compels a party to a case to either do something or refrain from doing something, while rescission of an agency action does not require anyone to do anything. The contrary interpretation by governments, according to the states, would likely isolate virtually all INA-related rules from judicial review. But at a minimum, the Supreme Court that has the power to do so should issue an injunction or overturn the policy, the states argue.

Eighteen states with Republican attorneys general, led by Arizona, filed a friend of the court brief supporting Texas and Louisiana. Like Texas and Louisiana, states point out that federal government immigration policies impose significant costs on states, including billions of dollars in new law enforcement, education and program spending. health. And they launch a broader attack on US immigration policy in general, claiming it has created absolute disaster on the US-Mexico border.

Sixteen blue states and the District of Columbia support the Biden administration, arguing that Texas and Louisiana’s position would undermine principles of prosecutorial discretion and threaten the safety of immigrant communities. And a group of local governments, led by Los Angeles, warns that a decision for Texas and Louisiana will have significant and serious ripple effects across the country. If the Supreme Court eliminates the federal government’s discretion in immigration enforcement, they tell the justices, the government will instead be forced to adopt a more aggressive, inconsistent and poorly prioritized approach, resulting in arbitrary dismissals. For example, they write, a working mother with no criminal history will be given just as much priority as a potential terrorist or violent criminal. And this approach, local governments warn, will cause immigrants, worried about the prospect of deportation, to avoid contact with local law enforcement or health services, which in turn will harm the wider public. .

This article was originally published in Howe on the Court.

