50 migrants diagnosed with diphtheria in UK this year, highest in last two months | political news





The Immigration Minister said 50 migrants arriving in the UK this year have been diagnosed with diphtheria, the majority of which have been reported in the past two months.

Robert Jenrick said the number had risen significantly since he first gave lawmakers an update on November 1.

According to the latest UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data, 18 new cases of diphtheria were confirmed in October and 27 so far this month, bringing the total to 50 since February of this year.

One each occurred in February, June, July, August, and September.

The Minister for Immigration said the UKHSA found cases across different asylum accommodations occurred before migrants entered the UK either in their country of origin or while traveling in Europe.

“It is important to emphasize that the UKHSA has made it clear that the risk to the larger UK population is very low due to the continued transmission of diphtheria, thanks to our excellent childhood immunization program,” he told Commons. .

“Public health is paramount,” he said, and the government “will take all necessary measures to protect the public.”

UKHSA said two of the 50 cases were severe and required hospitalization and treatment with diphtheria antitoxins and antibiotics.

Earlier today, the Home Office said 500 migrants at Kent’s Manston processing center had been vaccinated against diphtheria before moving to more accommodation.

In early November, when cases of diphtheria were first reported, the center was struggling with severe overcrowding.

Sky News also revealed that a man who died while staying in Manston today contracted the disease.

Initial tests on the man were negative, but a follow-up PCR test showed he had diphtheria, Genrick said, but cause of death is pending as post-mortem results are not yet available.

The minister said migrants are being screened upon arrival in the UK and diphtheria patients are being quarantined in designated areas.

People with symptoms and close contacts are also being tested, he said.

Mr Jenrick added that “it goes beyond basic UKHSA advice because we want to take precautions”.

All migrants who arrived in Manston this weekend accepted the voluntary vaccine offer, Jenrick said.

When the government first started offering the vaccine, there was only about a 45% acceptance rate, but now it is 100%, he said.

Mr Jenrick said the government would liaise with France to assess diphtheria status in migrant detention centers in northern France.

Image: Kent’s Manston processing center opened in February of this year.

Labor’s secret Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, asked what was happening to “thousands of others” who had moved from Manston in the past month.

She said public health recommendations on screening and vaccination were made nearly three weeks ago and were “already late”, raising concerns that not enough has been done to prevent the potential spread of diphtheria from unvaccinated people.

Cooper also urged ministers to administer “prophylactic antibiotics” to anyone with symptoms to fight the disease.

Jenrick said the Home Office and UKHSA will work with public health officers in areas where migrants are being sent to provide guidance to protect people from disease.

Immigrants who have moved and come down with diphtheria should “isolate themselves in their rooms within the hotel or other form of lodging,” he added.

He said food and laundry would be taken home until they were well again, and further action would be taken if necessary.

