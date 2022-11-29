US Army Air Defense Planners Tackle Growing Drone Threats





WASHINGTON A U.S. military organization created to guide air and missile defense modernization is taking on a new mission to focus on countering drone threats, its new chief said in a recent interview.

Service officials divided the task of defeating enemy unmanned aircraft among various organizations. For example, the military already runs the Pentagons Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, or JCO, which is tasked with evaluating and fielding new technologies to counter UAS threats in a variety of ways. The office has requirements in place to support select systems and holds technology rodeos twice a year to evaluate new technologies for possible future integration.

Then there are the Rapid Capability and Critical Technologies Office services that are working on solutions to counter drones to include directed energy and high-powered microwave systems.

The Armys Program Executive Office Missiles and Space is there to determine how to bring a force-ready capability as check-in programs, and now the Army’s Air and Missile Defense Commands Futures cross-functional team will be working on requirements to support the development of new and advanced capabilities, Col. Patrick Costello, head of AMD CFT, told Defense News in an interview last month.

Receiving this new assignment, Costello said, is a realization that counter-UAS is a team sport and it requires coordination with the PEO, it requires coordination with the RCCTO and a close relationship with the JCO. .

Army chiefs have sounded the alarm based on observations in Ukraine, where the Russian military uses drones to target, attack and monitor that countering UAS must be a high priority and that the service needs a comprehensive toolkit to combat emerging drone threats.

Officials are now trying to balance the urgency of what’s needed immediately with the needs of tomorrow, and that’s its biggest challenge, Costello said.

The team’s other missions include the development of the future integrated air and missile defense system, including new sensors and gunners, the development of the command and control system that links elements on the battlefield and air defense at close range.

The CFT will recommend priorities for research and technology development and science and technology efforts and somehow ensure that these are grouped in the right way, Costello said.

And the team will also synchronize its efforts with the Fires Center of Excellence in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where the AMD CFT is also located, on what training and education will be needed. The joint counter-UAS training base will move from Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., to Fort Sill in the coming years, Costello noted.

Working with relevant capability development and integration directorates such as the Maneuver CDID, for example, CFT helps develop what is needed for the task force at the brigade combat team level and beyond. below, Costello said, because it’s not just an air defense issue. .

The hope is to synchronize all of these disparate efforts and ensure that we have a strategy that doesn’t end up with 152 systems on the battlefield not talking to each other, he stressed.

All organizations involved in coordinating counter-UAS capabilities recognize that there is no silver bullet to solving the problem, Costello noted, and what is needed for installations in the United States will be different from semi-fixed or fixed sites in another theater, according to Costello. Then in close combat, task force, people on foot, soldiers don’t need the same abilities as people on horseback, he added.

One of CFT’s areas of focus is technology to help make decisions about how to counter drone threats. Especially when it’s a non-air defense soldier, Costello said, what’s the best ability against a [small drone]? It’s probably not a Stinger [missile]sure the devil is not a patriot [missile]. We’ve seen this happen in some places and it’s just not necessary.

Apart from that, CFT is studying how best to layer capabilities such as electronic warfare, directed energy and kinetic solutions, Costello said.

Just because the AMD CFT is adopting counter-UAS as a focus area doesn’t mean the military isn’t in a good position, Brig. Gen. Frank Lozano, the Army’s general manager for missiles and space, said in the same interview.

While this may be a new assignment at CFT, it is something we have worked closely with Fort Sill on for many years, he said. The quality of the cross-functional team is that it helps bring the team together to work in a more coordinated way to achieve the outcome, the vision, that the Army wants us to achieve.

Jen Judson is an award-winning journalist covering ground warfare for Defense News. She has also worked for Politico and Inside Defense. She holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/land/2022/11/28/us-army-air-defense-planners-take-on-rising-drone-threats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos