UK expands online safety legislation to criminalize promoting self-harm • TechCrunch





The UK government has said it will further expand the scope of online safety laws by criminalizing the promotion of self-harm to combat “the tragic and avoidable deaths caused by people viewing self-harm content online”.

The latest amendment to the controversial but populist online safety legislation means that in-scope platforms must remove content that intentionally encourages someone to commit bodily harm. Failure to do so may result in penalties under the law.

Individuals who post such content online can also be charged with a new offense of promoting self-harm, and the digital minister said the government wants to target “hateful trolls who promote young people and those vulnerable to self-harm.”

The government said the maximum penalty would be set at the appropriate time.

Promoting or supporting suicide, whether online or offline, is already illegal in the UK, so we’ve created a new offense to introduce self-harm content, following our existing ban on communications that promote suicide.

Parliamentary passage of an online safety bill has stalled after stalling this summer in connection with political turmoil in the ruling Conservative Party. But the reorganized British government said it would revise the bill and bring it back to Parliament next month.

Just last week, the Department of Justice announced several additions to its online safety legislation focused on tackling the abuse of intimate images. However, the full shape of the law is yet to be determined as further changes to ‘legitimate but harmful’ content are forthcoming.

The latest changes, which would make it illegal to send online communications that promote self-harm, come months after the government announced that it would respond to concerns about the bill’s impact on freedom of expression online with (new) Secretary of State Michelle Donelan. came out In September, she said she would “edit” the bill to reduce concerns about its impact on ‘legitimate but harmful’ speech for adults.

Since then, child safety groups, which have campaigned for years to get the government to pass online safety legislation, have raised concerns that the legislation is weakening.

Yesterday the BBC reported that Donelan said the latest changes were influenced by Molly Russell’s case. Instagram and Pinterest.

An investigation into Russell’s death concluded in September that social media played a role in her death. The coroner’s ‘preventing future deaths’ report last month recommended a series of measures be taken to regulate and monitor minors’ access to social media content.

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports said measures to add the crime of promoting self-harm would make illegal “one of the most concerned and widespread online harms that currently falls within the limits of criminal activity”.

In a statement, Donelan added:

I am determined to bring to justice the loathsome trolls who encourage young people and those prone to self-harm.

So I am strengthening online safety laws to ensure that these dastardly acts are eradicated and perpetrators can be jailed.

Social media companies can no longer remain silent bystanders and under our laws will be fined if they allow such abusive and destructive behavior to continue on their platforms.

Other priority illegal crimes already included in the bill include hate crimes. Revenge Porn Provisions (and Sharing Deepfake Porn Without Content) Harassment and Cyberstalking.

Following the coroner’s report on Russell’s death, Donelan said child protection measures would be strengthened as part of an adjustment to the bill. So, by making the practice of encouraging self-harm illegal, governments will on paper remove certain types of problematic content from the ‘legitimate but harmful’ bucket. That would make it easier for ministers to lower the level of regulation that applies to this type of speech. without being accused of undermining essential child protection provisions.

However, big questions remain about how platforms will respond to the legal obligations imposed on them to regulate all kinds of expression, and, as alleged, enhance the safety of web users, regardless of what the bill states in the document.

Meanwhile, major freedom of expression concerns remain for the regime, with penalties of up to 10% of global annual sales and even the risk of imprisonment for uncooperative senior executives. It makes the platform the de facto speech police and encourages excessive blocking of content to reduce the legal risk of hefty fines.

The government’s approach has sparked much criticism and concern inside parliament after the controversial speech regulation bill was fully unveiled last year, kicking off more than a year of parliamentary investigations. Child safety groups and activists (and the majority of both parties in the House) continue to push for online safety legislation to pass.

Outside Parliament, rights activists, legal and tech experts continue to warn against looming chaos that claims they will apply the heaviest penalties to British web users facing access restrictions such as age-checking pop-ups, and domestic startups facing massive purges. is one of them. Requirements and costly compliance costs, many claim the bill won’t do what it claims and won’t protect children.

The tug of war between controversy over the government’s overall approach and outsized populist support for the child safety argument attached to the bill is the ministers’ insistence on passing the bill, even as the rebooted UK government has expressed some freedom of expression concerns. did not reduce the promise made. It is noteworthy how extensively the regulation on ‘legitimate but harmful’ remarks will be reconsidered.

The bill is due to be referred to Congress on Monday, December 5th.

Another controversy attached to the bill relates to the potentially catastrophic impact of messaging apps’ use of end-to-end encryption. That’s because another recent government amendment requires private messaging apps to be able to detect and remove child sexual exploitation and abuse. (CSEA) content arises from both public and private communications between users raising questions about how they might do so if they implemented E2EE in their services. So how does the law affect the strong security that exists to protect all users?

A legal opinion written by a prominent UK barrister commissioned by the freedom of expression campaign group Index on Censorship last week also raised questions about the bill’s compatibility with Britain’s human rights obligations. Mandatory for the private sector without independent oversight by a government-appointed regulatory body.

