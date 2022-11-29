Troy Baker’s perspective on The Last of Us ending changed after having a child





Troy Baker has revealed how the birth of his son helped him understand Joel’s controversial decision at the climax of The Last of Us Part 1, and spoke about his continued wish to play Daredevil during an appearance at times. moving at Milan Games Week in Italy.

In a recording of the interview, Baker – who voiced protagonist Joel Miller in The Last of Us Part 1 – explained that he was disadvantaged by game writer and creative director Neil Druckmann when it came to Joels’ decisions. .

Warning: This section contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part 1.

When asked if Baker would have made the same decisions as Joel, the actor replied that when we were opening I was at a disadvantage compared to Neil because Neil was a father. I was acting. It was a very real possibility for him what I would look like if I lost my daughter.

The Last of Us on HBO – Trailer Screenshots

Specifically, Baker was referring to Joels’ decision to save Ellie at the game’s climax, by preventing Firefly scientists from performing a fatal operation on her that could have led to a cure for the cordyceps infection that was destroying humanity. Since the inception of the game, Baker has become a father.

And I have a son, and I don’t know what I would look like if I lost him,” Baker explained. “But I know if I had the opportunity to save him, I would do anything. I would do anything to save him. So people asked me, why would Joel do that when he could have saved the world, and my answer is always what he did, he saved the world. It’s just that the world was that girl, and that’s it.

In the same interview, the voice actor revealed that certain elements of the game, such as Joels wanting to be a singer and Ellies wanting to be an astronaut, came from conversations he and Ashley Johnson had with Druckman on set.

Baker also talked more about wanting to work on a Daredevil game in the future.

I’ve said it many times, I’m a huge Daredevil fan,” Baker said. “What Charlie Cox did for the show was amazing, and I got to talk to him about it, and I told him. said what his Daredevil performance meant. . I either want to play Matt Murdock in a game or direct the game.

According to Baker, Batman and Daredevil are his longtime comic book loves, and his wish to participate in a Daredevil game is based at least in part on the hero’s blindness.

Anyway, because the reason we play games is that this character can do something that I can’t. What is this game like when I can do something the character can’t? That’s what really intrigues me about making this game, and it would be a big challenge for me as an actor to be able to play someone who hasn’t been sighted.

I already played Batman, now I just have to play Daredevil, well see.

A live-action adaptation of The Last of Us will air on January 15, 2023 on HBO and will see Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, while Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey will play Ellie. Check out IGN’s coverage for trailer breakdowns and find out why Ramsey was encouraged not to play The Last of Us Part 1 before filming the adaptation.

Anthony is a freelance contributor covering science and gaming news for IGN. He has over eight years of experience covering groundbreaking developments in multiple scientific fields and has absolutely no time for your shenanigans. Follow him on Twitter @BeardConGamer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/troy-baker-joel-miller-the-last-of-us-ending-daredevil-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos