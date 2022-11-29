Did US Soccer just score an own goal?





When American and Iranian players take to the field for their critical World Cup clash on Tuesday, they will be running on a bed of hot geopolitical coals.

The match, which the United States must win to qualify for the tournament’s knockout stage, will take place amid extraordinary controversy that is remarkable even for this year’s World Cup, which was already in danger of staying in the memoirs as a political event rather than a sporting spectacle.

The United States Soccer Federation changed the Iranian flag on its social media page this weekend to highlight the struggles of women protesters inside the Islamic Republic. But it may have inadvertently created a huge distraction for his own team ahead of their biggest game in years.

The move prompted Iran’s state-aligned news agency Tasnim to tweet that the #USA team should be kicked out of the #WorldCup2022. Then on Monday, US coach Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams suffered controversy from Iranian journalists over US travel bans, naval maneuvers in the Persian Gulf and their pronunciation of eye run. Adams, who is African American, was also asked how he felt about representing a country where there is so much racial discrimination.

Berhalter said he and his players knew nothing about the American football position beforehand, but also tried to defuse the argument. We had no idea what US Soccer released. The staff, the players, we had no idea, said Berhalter. All we can do is apologize on behalf of the players and staff. But it’s not something we were part of. Adams graciously apologized for mispronouncing Iran and insisted that the United States has seen notable progress in race relations. But the skipper and his coach seemed to much rather answer questions about their back four than the four-decade-old proxy war between the United States and a nation calling it the Great Satan.

The American football gesture may also have given the Iranian media and authorities the opportunity to distract from the protests inside their country, which the Iranian footballers have apparently sought to highlight at the risk of their lives. life, with some refusing to sing the national anthem in their tournament opener. and defender Ehsan Hajsafi told reporters the team supported the Iranian protest movement.

CNN Sam Kiley reports that the players’ family members have been threatened with jail and worse if they don’t behave before the US game. A source also told him that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had sent dozens of officers to monitor the team, adding unimaginable pressure to that already experienced at a World Cup.

The emotions surrounding the clash are just the latest example of the political winds engulfing football’s showpiece event, initially stirred by FIFA’s choice of Qatar as host, which sparked a fierce human rights debate , LGBTQ+, women and workers.

There is nothing new for global tensions to manifest in sporting events, the best example of this in the United States is the mythical Miracle on Ice victory of the United States ice hockey team. United over the mighty Soviet Union deep in the cold of the Cold War at the 1980 Olympics. But deliberately adding to the politicization of an already highly sensitive game between the United States and Iran could prove to be a goal Politics.

