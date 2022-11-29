British asylum seeker detained in isolation hotel with diphtheria symptoms | immigration and asylum





Asylum seekers showing symptoms of diphtheria will be housed in secure isolation hotels similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic, the immigration minister said.

Robert Genrick said anyone showing signs of a highly contagious disease would not be allowed to leave the Manston processing center in Kent, except to be moved to a designated quarantine

The development follows a report from the UK’s Health Security Agency confirming the Guardians’ disclosure that, as of 25 November, 50 cases of diphtheria linked to Manston had been confirmed.

Home Secretary Suela Braberman has been blamed for overcrowding in Manston that has led to an outbreak, and the Home Office said a man imprisoned there may have died of a diphtheria infection.

Jenrick said Covid-style quarantine hotels were used because of the rise in cases linked to the Kent site. Starting today, no one showing symptoms will progress to the asylum system. They will remain in Manston for a short period of time and be isolated or transported by safe transport to a designated isolation center for treatment until deemed medically fit, he said.

The decision follows widespread concerns that the government may have spread diphtheria to other hotels. According to the latest UKHSA report, 38 cases have been reported in the southeast region. No breakdown by county was provided.

There were 10 cases in the UK last year and one this year by the end of September. However, there were 18 cases in October and 27 cases in November, a total of 49 cases.

Those affected are all male and most are between the ages of 14 and 25, but one case included a 2-year-old child.

According to the report, two severe cases of respiratory infections required hospital treatment. The presence of diphtheria in a man who became ill at Manston and later died in hospital was confirmed by a PCR test obtained from a throat swab.

Diana Johnson, chair of the Home Affairs Task Force, said the continued detention of thousands in unsanitary conditions in Manston for weeks meant the home secretary had potentially broken the law and could be held liable for compensation claims.

She asked: What is the amount of initial compensation for those in custody?

Jenrick replied: We will not discuss the legal advice we received.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper urged the Interior Department to assess the situation and accused the government of ignoring health advice, criticizing Braverman for not attending the chamber.

The Home Office is implementing a vaccination program for newly arrived asylum seekers, but it is not known how many have been vaccinated so far. All people arriving in the UK by small boat will be given the vaccine upon arrival in the UK.

Ministers and health officials said the public is at very low risk of contracting diphtheria and that infection is rare. This disease, which affects the nose, throat and sometimes the skin, can be fatal if not treated promptly, but antibiotics and other medicines are available.

A diphtheria vaccine was introduced in England in 1942, and the incidence dropped dramatically. Before that, the annual average number of cases was 60,000 and deaths were 4,000.

