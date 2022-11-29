Rishi Sunak declares ‘Golden Age’ between Britain and China is over | political news





Rishi Sunak called for a new approach to the Chinese government, saying the “golden age” between Britain and China was over.

The prime minister criticized China’s human rights abuses at a mayor’s dinner at London’s Guildhall, but said Britain “cannot simply ignore China’s importance in world affairs”.

Sunak has been criticized for being soft on China in his leadership campaign this summer, but in a speech on Monday he showed that he would not put up with China’s behavior, saying that everything is not black and white when it comes to China.

“We also need to evolve our approach to China,” he said, while outlining his foreign policy stance.

“Let’s make it clear that the so-called ‘Golden Age’ is over with the naive notion that trade would lead to social and political reforms.

“But we must not rely on simple Cold War rhetoric.

“We recognize that China poses a systemic challenge to our values ​​and interests, a challenge that only gets worse as we move toward greater authoritarianism.”

In 2015, Prime Minister George Osborne reiterated the Chinese ambassador’s assertion that China and Britain were in a “golden age” of bilateral relations, but that relations had deteriorated somewhat under the Boris Johnson government by 2020.

Mr. Sunak acknowledged the protests against COVID lockdowns in China now. It is a rare sight in a country where protests are not a common sight and have not been since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Referring to the arrest and beating of a BBC journalist this weekend, he said the Chinese government “opted further crackdown” instead of listening to people’s concerns.

Sunak was scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia during the G20 summit earlier this month, but the meeting was canceled because NATO members had to hold an emergency meeting after a Polish village near the Ukrainian border was bombed.

The prime minister criticized China’s lack of freedom of expression, saying both the media and British MPs should be able to report “without sanctions” on human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

But he said the UK “cannot simply ignore China’s importance in world affairs on issues like global stability or climate change”.

He added that the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and many other countries “understand this”, saying that they can also manage this growing competition, including diplomacy and engagement.

“Most of this is about dramatically improving our resilience, particularly our economic security,” he said.

Image: A protester is stranded and arrested in Shanghai, China. Photo: A.P.

The prime minister has listed steps the British government has taken to prevent Beijing from limiting China’s influence in the UK, including new powers under the National Security and Investment Act.

He also noted that the government blocked the £63 million sale of semiconductor maker Newport Wafer Fab to Chinese-owned Nexperia two weeks ago and the removal of Huawei’s 5G network in the UK.

Mr Sunak also said the UK is a country that “stands for our values ​​of defending democracy with actions, not just words” and that “we apply those values” as the world develops.

He said Britain’s “enemies and rivals plan for the long term”, referring to Russia and China, and said Britain would “make an evolutionary leap in our approach”.

Image: Protests against lockdown are taking place across China

The Prime Minister said the UK would increase the “quality and depth” of its partnerships with like-minded countries around the world and said more details would come next year, including how the UK would work with friends in the Commonwealth, the US and the Gulf. said. countries, Israel and others”.

And just hours after meeting Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, on Downing Street, he said there should be no doubt that Britain “will stick with Ukraine for as long as it needs to”.

Mr. Sunak concluded his speech by saying: “Under my leadership, we will not choose to maintain the status quo.

“We will always evolve based on our enduring belief in freedom, openness and the rule of law, and the conviction that our interests will be protected and our values ​​will prevail in this challenging and competitive moment.”

