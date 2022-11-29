What’s behind Britain’s economic turmoil? War, British politics and the impact of Brexit Grid News





Many reasons, explanations and excuses are being offered for the deplorable state of the British economy due to then-Prime Minister Liz Truss’ misguided policy towards the war in Ukraine and the multiple ramifications that resulted. However, there is another explanation. It goes back a few years and has absolutely nothing to do with the war, which more and more experts say is why Britain is going after its wealthy world peers.

It’s called Brexit.

For these experts, the verdict is clear. As Michael Saunders, who until recently was a member of the Bank of England’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, said earlier this month, the 2016 referendum permanently damaged Britain’s exit from the European Union. national economy.

He said Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is why he has to raise taxes and painfully cut public services amid slowing economic growth. Without Brexit, he wouldn’t have been talking about tightening budgets, Saunders told Bloomberg TV. There will be no need to raise taxes or cut spending.

A new government budget announced in mid-November prepares the UK for a prolonged economic downturn expected to last into 2023. Sunak and his finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, argued that Britain’s weakness was a function of a broader, more general weakness. There is a global energy crisis, a global inflation crisis, a global economic crisis, Hunt told the UK Parliament on 17 November.

But, as several economists have told Grid, the UK is not only weaker than its international counterparts. Britain’s growth has begun to decline at a faster rate than other rich economies, as the fallout from Ukraine this year has raised food and fuel prices for almost everyone.

The road ahead is expected to be no different. According to the OECD, the UK is likely to suffer a longer and deeper recession over the next two years than all G-20 economies except Russia. And the UK is the only G-7 country whose economic production has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The net effect of all this: the UK has lost its place as one of the world’s five largest financial superpowers. Britain now ranks 6th in the ranking of the world’s largest economies, replaced by former colony India at 5th.

Meanwhile, British companies are struggling to do business with customers of major European brands and have had to close stores or suspend exports in continental Europe. Government own data confirms a variety of anecdotal accounts. The number of UK companies exporting to the EU in 2021 was 18,357. In 2020, long before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, today’s global economic pressures? 27,321.

So when Hunt told Congress that his country’s recession was made in Russia, several pundits responded by asking different questions. Wait a minute, what about Brexit?

I think Britain would do better than its counterparts if Brexit hadn’t happened, Sophie Hale, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, an independent London-based think tank, told Grid. It also would have started in a better place. You can definitely see the Brexit impact.

trading down

Brexit’s impact can be seen in several metrics that measure the country’s economic health.

For example, look at where the UK is today compared to before the pandemic. While economic output in other major economies has recovered by more than 4% in the US and more than 2% in the eurozone, this is not the case in the UK, where comparable figures remain in deficit. Situation before covid-19 started.

Where the UK leads falls into the unfortunate category of how quickly the economy has slowed this year. The US grew 0.6%, Germany 0.3% and France 0.2%, but the UK economy contracted 0.2% in the three months to September.

Hale of the Resolution Foundation said we just haven’t recovered since COVID-19.

Other indicators come to the same conclusion, including tracking how open a country is in terms of trade. Brexit is holding the UK back.

And while the government continues to point to international factors, its own experts are clear about Brexit’s impact. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), an independent think tank funded by the UK Treasury, says the conclusion is unmistakable. If the UK divorces the EU, it will reduce the country’s productivity as well as imports and exports in the long run. Overall, OBR estimates a decrease in productivity of about 4%. import and export? According to OBR, it will be around 15% lower in the long run than if the UK remained in the EU.

Economics before and after Brexit

Economists told the Grid that these figures reflect the way Brexit has changed the way UK businesses operate and transact in the EU. London eventually left the bloc, but the EU remains Britain’s biggest trading partner.

Before Brexit, the UK was a member of what is known as the European Single Market. This meant that certain regulations made in Brussels had to be followed and Europeans from France, Germany and other countries in the EU had to be allowed to move freely across the border. The latter in particular has been a stumbling block for anti-immigration right-wing forces within the Conservative Party.

After Brexit, the Conservatives found their way.

But something else happened. Another key feature of the European single market, the free movement of goods and services, has been disrupted.

Prior to Brexit, little or no paperwork was required for UK businesses to sell goods or services in Europe, or for Britons to buy goods on the continent.

Businesses now face tangled bureaucracies. The British Chambers of Commerce, an industry association, recently revealed that around 80 per cent of its members are struggling to export.

These include some of the best-known companies in the UK. For example, Fortnum & Mason, a popular central London department store, no longer ships its famous food products to EU countries. People who want to buy tea and chocolate from the European Union will now see a page on their website stating that due to further regulatory changes regarding shipping to the EU, shipping of all products to EU countries must be temporarily suspended.

And last year, another prominent British brand, food and clothing retailer Marks and Spencer, said it would have to close all 11 of its French-based food stores because of Brexit.

The complexities of supply chains following the UK’s exit from the European Union have made it nearly impossible to provide customers with fresh and chilled products to the high standards they now expect. said Paul Friston, the company’s head of international business at the time. .

These are just two of thousands of companies that have reduced or closed trade with the EU since Brexit took effect.

white elephant by numbers

Despite growing economic evidence, Britain’s political parties are working overtime to avoid a renewed Brexit debate.

Hunt only mentioned Brexit once in his budget speech, and he’s remained positive ever since, praising what he calls a new Brexit freedom that allows the UK to create its own industry rules.

Even the opposition Labor Party is wary of getting caught up in the pros and cons of leaving the European Union. A senior Labor politician recently said this when asked about his party’s reluctance to reopen the Brexit debate.

Both sides fear a polarizing argument. For the Conservatives, it could create new intra-party divisions. And the fear of left-wing Labor is that engaging in a fresh debate on the wisdom of Brexit could unite right-wing opponents and lose support to those who voted to leave the EU in the first place.

That is why the official position of the Labor Party is also that the problem has been resolved. If Labor wins the next election, Britain will not return to a European single market. Instead, Labor leader Keir Starmer said earlier this year that he would focus on making Brexit work if his party re-entered government.

Earlier this month, British media reports suggested that the UK government was considering a Swiss-style relationship with the EU to smooth trade relations. Although not an EU member state, Switzerland has access to a single market under special agreements that contribute to the EU budget and accommodate other EU-wide rules.

But as soon as the report was published, Sunak struck the idea with a rebellion within his own party in mind. In a speech in late November, he said that under my leadership, Britain would not pursue a relationship with Europe that relied on agreement with EU law.

People made their views known

While politicians on both sides held firm, general public support for Brexit hit a new low.

Only 32% of Britons struggling in the aftermath of the slowdown think leaving the EU is the right thing to do. According to a recent survey by polling company YouGov, 56% believe it was a bad decision.

An initial referendum on this issue is near. 51.9% of voters supported Brexit and 48.1% opposed it.

But as economists point out, the effects of Brexit have yet to be felt. The problem isn’t completely resolved either. London and Brussels are still locked in complex denials over how to handle trade through Northern Ireland, the only region in the UK that shares a border with the EU.

Complications from those talks could further affect trade relations and thus further bleak prospects for the UK economy. And that, in turn, could lower those poll figures even further. There is one more potential Brexit impact.

Thanks to Dave Tepps for editing this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grid.news/story/global/2022/11/28/brexit-impact-becomes-clear-as-britains-economy-slows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos