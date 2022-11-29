USA v Iran: Most Political World Cup Gets Its Most Politically Charged Game





As he wrapped up his press conference in Qatar on Monday, US men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter cut the figure of a beleaguered head of state, not someone trying to avoid elimination from the World Cup. On the eve of a game-winning or homecoming game, Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were asked by Iranian reporters about US immigration policy and the country’s military presence in the Persian Gulf. A reporter took Adams to task with a question about discrimination in America, while Berhalter was asked if inflation could hamper team support at home.

Berhalter and Adams asked a few questions about the USMNT’s next adversary, but the tactical analysis tends to be overshadowed when that adversary is Iran. In a World Cup where sticking to sport has proven nearly impossible, Tuesday’s game between the United States and Iran is the most politically charged competition yet, the ultimate storm in a exceptionally busy tournament. Given the long-running hostilities between the two countries, the match was always expected to invite geopolitical stories, but it is now taking place against the backdrop of months-long protests in Iran sparked by the arrest and death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. The Iranian government’s violent crackdown on its own people has cast a shadow over its national teams’ World Cup campaign, creating a searing atmosphere in Qatar for players and fans alike. The United States Soccer Federation plunged into political upheaval this week when it posted a now-deleted graphic of the Iranian flag on social media that did not include the Islamic Republic’s emblem, a move meant to show his solidarity with the demonstrators. Iran’s own football federation responded by calling for the expulsion of the United States from the World Cup.

That set the stage for Monday’s bizarre press conference, where Iranian reporters repeatedly confronted Berhalter and Adams, both of whom tried valiantly to bring the questions back to the game itself. We support the Iranian people and the Iranian team, Adams said. But that being said, we laser-focused on this match, as they are as well.

Adams was quickly reprimanded by a reporter from Press TV, an Iranian government-affiliated outlet, who pointed out that the 23-year-old midfielder mispronounced our country’s name.

Our country is called eee-ron, not I-ran, the reporter said, before asking Adams, who is black, if he is okay representing a country that has so much discrimination against black people in its own borders.

Adam apologized for the mispronunciation. There’s discrimination everywhere you go, Adams said. One thing I’ve learned, especially living abroad for the past few years and integrating into different cultures, is that in the United States we continue to improve every day. Adams said her experience growing up African American in a white family made it easier for her to assimilate into different cultures and touted the importance of education to better understand others.

You just educated me now on your country’s pronunciation, he continued. So yeah it’s a process, I think as long as you see progress that’s the most important thing.

Berhalter, meanwhile, stressed that neither he nor his players were aware of the U.S. Soccer Federation social media post. All we can do, on our behalf, is apologize on behalf of the players and staff, he said.

The Iranian national team didn’t avoid the fray either, of course. Since September, the country has been rocked by protests inspired by Amini, a 22-year-old who died in police custody after being arrested for breaking the country’s law which requires women to wear headgear. The Iranian government has come under international pressure for its heavy-handed response to protesters; the United Nations estimates that more than 14,000 people have been arrested for protesting, hundreds have been killed and others are at risk of torture. Ahead of their World Cup opener against England last week, Iran’s players staged a silent protest by not singing the country’s national anthem. After receiving heavy criticism from government officials, the players took part in singing the anthem ahead of their Friday victory over Wales, but the win was marred by clashes outside the stadium between the pro-government Iranian supporters and those supporting the protests. One of the Iranian players dedicated his goal against Wales to the suffering Iranian people. Last Friday, the Iranian government arrested an outspoken Iranian Kurdish footballer, who had not played for the national team, on charges of incitement against the regime.

Even without all the political wrangling, Tuesday’s match would not lack drama. Last game of the group stage for both teams, it also offers a lot of exciting sports intrigue. With a victory, the United States will advance to the knockout stages after failing to qualify for the World Cup four years ago. Iran are also guaranteed a win, but a draw could also be enough. The United States will also seek their first victory against Iran in what will be the third overall meeting between the two countries.

Their first match was at the 1998 World Cup in France, where a 21 win for the Iranians resulted in the elimination of the United States from the tournament. This game was only 17 years from the Iranian hostage crisis. The Iranian regime hated America. That’s why this match was so important on the world stage and had so much significance. Just as much as the soccer part was the political part, said Steve Sampson, who was then the coach of the US national team.

The 1998 match was also preceded by friction between the two sides. Iran’s political leaders had apparently asked the national team not to shake hands with American players before the game, as is customary at a World Cup, but tournament organizers held firm. They said if you don’t want to participate in the rules of a tournament, you’re free to go home, recalled Hank Steinbrecher, then general secretary of American football.

Adams and his teammates are surely less concerned about this story than the immediate implications of Tuesday’s game. None of the players were alive when the United States and Iran severed diplomatic ties in 1980, and few have any memories of the 1998 game. I was not born yet, Adams told the conference release on Monday, so don’t remember.

