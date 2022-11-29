Prime Minister Sunak: “The golden age of UK-China relations is over” | Rishi Sunak News





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says China is posing a systemic challenge to British values ​​and interests as the British government condemns Beijing after a BBC reporter was beaten while covering protests in Shanghai.

In his first major foreign policy speech, Sunak spoke of the end of the so-called golden age of British-Chinese relations with the naive notion that trade would automatically lead to social and political reforms.

As a result, Britain will have to evolve our approach to China, he said in a speech at a mayor’s dinner in London. He added that Beijing is consciously competing for global influence using every lever of its state power.

His government will prioritize deepening trade and security ties with Indo-Pacific allies, adding that economy and security are inextricably linked in the region.

Some in Sunaks Conservative Party criticized the Prime Minister, seeing him as less hawkish towards China than his predecessor Liz Truss.

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative leader and former Beijing critic who co-chairs the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said Sunak’s strong pragmatism means everything you want. He said he had come to conciliation.

Meanwhile, opposition Labor Party foreign affairs spokesman David Lammy described Sunak’s speech as brutally weak.

Lammy said the Conservative government is once again showing that it is overturning its rhetoric against China.

Sunak’s speech at the annual Mayor’s Dinner was his first major speech on foreign policy. [Toby Melville/Reuters]

Sunak was scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali this month, but it was canceled.

Last week London banned Chinese-made security cameras from sensitive government buildings. Sunak has previously promised to shut down all Confucius Institutes that promote Chinese culture and language but are partially funded by the Chinese government, and said he would lead an international alliance against Chinese cyber threats and help British companies and universities fight Chinese spies. .

“We recognize that China is posing a systemic challenge to our values ​​and interests, a challenge that will only get worse as we move toward greater authoritarianism,” he said.

COVID-19 protest

Referring to Beijing’s handling of widespread protests across China against the country’s rigorous zero-COVID strategy, Sunak said the Chinese government chose to crack down further, including assaulting a BBC reporter, instead of listening to people’s protests.

Ed Lawrence, who was approved to work in China with the BBC, was detained for several hours during a lockdown protest in Shanghai. British public television said he was beaten and kicked by police.

Of course, we cannot simply ignore China’s importance in world affairs on issues such as global economic stability or climate change. The US, Canada, Australia, Japan and many other countries understand this as well.

Hundreds of Chinese have recently taken to the streets of some major cities in a rare outpouring of public anger over the government’s dogged promises of zero COVID-19 and harsh restrictions on everyday life.

After the unrest in Shanghai, in which an unknown number of people were arrested, long barriers were erected on the pavement to prevent assembling, and police cars were parked nearby.

There was also a noticeable police presence at other locations where rallies were held. Some protesters said they had been called by police demanding information about their movements.

