Prime Minister Tony Blair said it would be unwise to ignore Qatar, which invests heavily in Britain.





Sir Tony Blair says it is unwise to criticize World Cup hosts Qatar for investing heavily in England.

On Monday, the former prime minister warned against disrespect for the emirate, which has been criticized for its attitude towards LGBT and women’s rights, along with the abuse of migrant workers.

In his first public commentary on the tournament, Sir Tony noted that homosexuality was still illegal in England when it hosted and won the 1966 World Cup, a year before homosexuality was decriminalized under British law.

You may feel strongly about gay rights and in fact my government has introduced a ton of legislation against it and I fully support it, he told the News Agents podcast. But I don’t think it’s wise to ignore Qatar.

This is the biggest event they’ve ever held. It’s not just a sporting event for the country, it’s a huge event for the country. They are our allies and invest huge sums of money in this country.

Qatar ad ban is ‘gesture politics’

Sir Tony warned Britain about its judgment on Qatar and argued that a social revolution was underway in the Middle East that would eventually lead to more liberal attitudes towards women’s role in society and gay rights.

When asked if he thought Transport for London’s ban on Qatar tourism advertisements was gesture politics, he honestly said yes. You can argue about how. [Qatar] received bids, etc. The important thing is to make a point and then move on.

He said he would not turn down a ticket to the World Cup final in principle, and sport minister Stuart Andrew, who wore the “One Love” armband against Wales on Tuesday, said it would make no difference to Qatari society moving forward.

Relations between Britain and Qatar improved during the New Labor era when the West allowed the use of airbases during military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2012, Sir Tony intervened to rescue a $50 billion financial deal by arranging a meeting between former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani and a billionaire commodities trader. .

Blair condemns China’s zero-coronavirus policy

Elsewhere in the interview, Sir Tony urged Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer to take the next step in his Brexit policy by telling voters that the current deal was problematic.

He urged Lord Keir to work to rebuild trade relations with the continent and urged the party to take a sensible and pragmatic stance towards Brussels.

But he conceded that rejoining a single market or reaching a Swiss-style agreement would be impossible for now as it would take several more years of renegotiation.

When asked if he had ever kissed a Conservative after Sir Keir’s disclosure, Sir Tony replied: That wasn’t my main consideration. But according to the law of averages, you should think so. yes.

Sir Tony also criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID-19 stance, adding: This is a completely unreasonable policy. measurement policy.

