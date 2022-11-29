Rishi Sunak represents Britain’s determination to establish relations with China.





Rishi Sunak warned on Monday that the so-called golden age of Britain-China relations is over, but he has expressed his determination to engage with Beijing by stopping portraying the superpower as a threat.

The new prime minister tacitly criticized former Prime Minister David Cameron’s pro-China policy, saying he had a naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reforms.

He also criticized China’s handling of protests over Beijing’s zero-Covid policy, including assaulting BBC reporter Ed Lawrence, and said China had posed a systematic challenge to our values ​​and interests.

However, as an indication that he wants to establish relations with Beijing, Sunak said in a key foreign policy speech: We cannot simply ignore China’s importance in world affairs on issues such as global economic stability or climate change.

In a statement that may concern some Chinese hawkish Conservative MPs, Sunak said the West will jointly manage this escalating rivalry, including diplomacy and engagement.

Truss was along the right lines when it came to China, but Sunak needs a nudge in the right direction.

He added that it would entail measures to reduce Britain’s economic dependence on China. The UK has banned the use of the 5G mobile network made by Huawei.

The Prime Minister’s speech at the Mayor’s Dinner at London’s Guildhall was an attempt to envision a new foreign policy by a politician who had hitherto viewed international affairs through an economic lens.

For more than two years as prime minister, Sunak warned then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the economic dangers of antagonizing the EU and an even more hostile approach to China.

Chinese hawks in the Conservative Party fear that Sunak will take a softer course toward Beijing. As Prime Minister, he planned a UK-China financial summit this year before dropping the event.

After Beijing sanctioned seven MPs, including former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Conservative MPs raised their voices of alarm about China’s influence in the UK.

Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, took a hawkish stance in the Conservative Party leadership race last summer, suggesting that China would be labeled a threat.

Truss was along the right lines when coming to China, but Sunak will need a nudge in the right direction, the senior Conservative MP said. Sunak’s instincts are like many in the Treasury who see China as an economic investment rather than a threat.

Sunak said he wants stronger ties with Europe post-Brexit, including with the European Political Community, a new security group championed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, he added: This isn’t about larger sorts. Under my leadership there is absolutely no compliance with EU law. He said Britain would work with its European neighbors on issues such as energy and illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, Sunak pledged that Britain would stand with Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

We will maintain or increase military aid next year, he said. And we will provide new support for air defense to protect the Ukrainian people and the critical infrastructure they depend on.

Sunak met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this month to explain Britain’s new defense aid package of 50 million, including 125 anti-aircraft guns.

“Sunak is very inexperienced and is considered a work in progress,” said John Campner, UK managing director of the Global Initiative at Chatham House, a think-tank on international affairs.

But he has a huge advantage in being cut loose by our foreign allies because of who he is more than who he is. Diplomats will be relieved that Britain appears to be led by a somber and dispassionate man.

Sam Hogg, a Sino-British analyst and founder of the Beijing Intelligence Briefing, said Sunak was trying to show that hardened pragmatism was an act of radical management of the status quo, rather than defaulting on what critics characterized as akin to a 1930s appeasement book. to England.

