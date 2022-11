A recession similar to that of 1969-1970 awaits the United States next year, warns an economist

Prepare for a recession next year. That’s the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino in a report released the weekend after Thanksgiving Monday.

“GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession. ”

S&P Global Ratings

As with many prognosticators inside and outside Wall Street, S&P sees the possibility of the United States avoiding a recession as fading, as the Federal Reserve continues to pursue its strategy of quelling pressures. rising inflation by raising interest rates.

The objective of US central banks is simple: stamp out inflation, with measures such as the consumer price index hovering around 8% for several months in a row this year.

The Fed considers inflation for a healthy economy at 2%, and the above readings suggest the economy is booming.

Raising interest rates is one of the main ways the Fed can cool the economy, making goods and services more expensive. This strategy hurts and risks recession for consumers and investors who have taken advantage of more than a decade of cheap money to buy homes, cars and other assets such as stocks and bitcoin BTCUSD, + 1.89%.

While economic momentum has shielded the U.S. economy this year, what’s to come in 2023 is the bigger worry, the S&P Global Ratings economist wrote.

Rising global tensions also play a role.

With the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, tensions over Taiwan escalating, and China’s slowdown exacerbating supply chain and pricing pressures, the U.S. economy appears to be teetering toward recession, the report said. report.

Against the backdrop of a slowing economy, a number of ugly predictions for the market, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.55%, the S&P 500 SPX, -1.54% and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, -1.58%, with Deutsche Bank recently forecasting another 25% drop for major indices from current levels.

Deutsche Bank was also among the first major banks to predict a recession in the United States. But the ranks of recession forecasters have steadily grown.

Read: indefinite

Find out: Why the countdown to a recession is starting now, according to these bond market signals

Fortunately, perhaps, there are positives to be extracted from forecasts of a 1969-1970 type recession. Notably, this recession was relatively mild. Also triggered by an inflationary crisis, it began in December 69 and lasted 11 months, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, which is seen as America’s arbiter in making recession calls.

