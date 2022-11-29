Sunak swears ties with China, but leaves the ‘golden age’ in the history books.





London’s Rishi Sunak stepped up rhetoric against China on Monday, cautiously opening the door for further talks with President Xi Jinping.

In his first major foreign policy speech after becoming British Prime Minister, Sunak declared the end of the so-called golden age between Britain and China amid rising tensions between the West and Beijing.

But speaking in London on Monday evening, Sunak added that simply ignoring China’s importance in world affairs was wrong and that Britain and its allies’ approach to Beijing must include diplomacy and engagement.

And he swept away the hardline stance of his predecessor Liz Truss, saying Britain would stand up to our rivals not with grandiose rhetoric, but with strong pragmatism.

In 2015, former Prime Minister David Cameron and Prime Minister George Osborne heralded a golden age for UK-China relations, both eager to attract more Chinese investment to the UK.

In the same year, President Xi Jinping visited the UK for an official state visit, while Osborne and then-Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, both traveled to China to attract investment.

Relations have since deteriorated over concerns about Beijing’s crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, its treatment of Xinjiang’s Uyghur Muslim community, and the security implications of allowing Chinese companies to build or buy critical infrastructure in the UK.

In a speech on Monday, Sunak said Britain’s approach to China must evolve from its soft approach at the beginning of the century, saying that trade [with China] It will lead to social and political reforms in the country.

He said China is indeed posing a systemic challenge to our values ​​and interests, and it is getting more serious as it moves toward greater authoritarianism. The prime minister has directly criticized Beijing’s crackdown on anti-lockdown protesters this week and the police’s assault on BBC journalist Ed Lawrence.

But he added that Britain should not rely on simple Cold War rhetoric, and China’s importance in world affairs on issues such as global economic stability or climate change cannot be simply ignored.

The US, Canada, Australia, Japan and many other countries understand this as well. So together, including diplomacy and engagement, we can manage this growing competition well, he added.

Sunak’s speech indicates a willingness to engage in dialogue with China, especially on issues such as climate change and a notable shift in tone in the hawkish Truss.

He visited Indonesia to attend the G20 summit and was scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping, but it was canceled at 11 am that day. At the summit, the PM signaled that it had withdrawn plans to classify China as a “threat” in future reviews of Britain’s foreign and defense policy.

Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s freedoms has recently soured Britain-China relations | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Sunak’s stance is a significant softening of a stance he briefly adopted at the bitterly fought Tory leadership contest last summer, in which he portrayed China as the greatest threat to Britain and global security and prosperity in a futile effort to outrun Truss. Previously, he had called for closer economic ties with China while Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Critics accused him of overturning his stance, with Chinese hawks within the Conservative Party questioning his softened stance.

Former Conservative Party leader Ian Duncan-Smith said Monday the UK government was tying the knot on China and that the ‘strong pragmatism’ approach Sunak had referred to was increasingly sounding like an appeasement measure.

Labour’s shadowy foreign secretary, David Lammy, called Sunak’s speech “brutally poor” and said “once again the Conservative government is overturning its rhetoric against China”.

