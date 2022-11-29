World Cup: Protests haunt Iranian players ahead of game against USA





Doha, Qatar

When Ramin Rezaeian scored his first World Cup goal to seal Iran’s victory over Wales last week, just the country’s second victory in 24 years, it should have been a moment of pure joy.

Still, Rezaeian tweeted afterwards that he was unsure whether to laugh or cry, feeling trapped with his teammates between a government that sees their success as a propaganda tool and defiant Iranian protesters. most dangerous to the country’s theocratic rulers for four decades.

Those conflicting emotions could become even more complicated on Tuesday when Iran meets the United States in a match that will determine which team advances to the first soccer tournament and which goes home.

With the United States seen by many in Iran as the Great Satan, a term Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini made famous amid the 1979 hostage crisis, the game has taken on a political fervor not directed at an American team since the Cold War era. At the final press conference before the game on Monday, US coach Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams listened as several Iranian journalists took the microphone to make lengthy political statements before asking the Americans to explain the presence of ships American warfare in the Persian Gulf and the state of race relations in the United States

Iranian players have been stuck in a similar winless situation since the start of this tournament.

A wave of popular fury has sent millions of Iranians to the streets in recent months to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly. The protests have divided the country, and now both sides are trying to use the national football team to further their cause.

Many players expressed support for the protests, only to be silenced by the threat of government retaliation. But protesters, who have seen more than 440 people killed and more than 18,000 arrested by authorities in the past two months, view the silence as cowardice and are asking players to pick a side and make a statement to the world cup television audience.

They are brave people. And they expect these players, because they have the attention of the world, to do more, said Shirin Behzadi, who was arrested twice by the so-called morality police the second time because she carried a book before emigrating from Iran to the United States. in 1984. I understand that they will be persecuted if they do anything. They are in a really difficult position. But that doesn’t take away the anger people have for them either.

Football has long been more than a sport in Iran. It’s a symbol that under the Islamic regime is often open to interpretation, said Kevan Harris, associate professor of sociology at UCLA and author of A Social Revolution: Politics and the Welfare State in Iran. This was compounded by the organic nature of the protest movement.

Because this ongoing movement is so laden with nationalist symbols and slogans, much like the counter-propaganda adopted by the government itself, football was inevitably going to be linked to politics, no matter what the team was doing. he declared.

Iranians demonstrate in Tehran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in September.

(Associated Press)

Some pro-protesters wanted to ban Iran from the World Cup and replace it with Ukraine, saying the national team represented a corrupt government. Supporters of the Islamic regime, meanwhile, view the team the same way they view the country’s foreign policy; as a tool to project Iran’s power and values ​​internationally.

There’s no way to bridge a chasm that wide, leaving players walking a tightrope over it.

Before their first match in Qatar, they stood at attention with their arms draped over each other, but did not sing the national anthem. After England won that game 6-2, Yahya Golmohammadi, a former captain of the national team, tweeted that the result was God’s punishment.

When the players sang the anthem ahead of Iran’s second game, a 2-0 win over Wales, riot police celebrated even as they engaged in pitched street battles with protesters.

Iran’s domestic politics are often as turbulent as its international relations, and sport, especially football, has never been immune. But until this month, the national team was still seen as something of an icon: the Iranians called their team the Brazil of Asia, comparing their prowess to the perennial superpower of South American football.

Iranians demonstrate in the streets of Tehran on October 27.

(Associated Press)

In January, when Team Melli Farsi for the national team qualified for the World Cup, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in celebration.

Everything changed with the protests, with the team causing anger after its members visited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before leaving for Qatar, with photos of players Roozbeh Cheshmi and Alireza Beiranvand bowing to Raisi going viral on social networks.

In the streets, protesters burned Team Melli banners, something that would have been almost unthinkable a few weeks earlier. Calls to boycott the team have spread, including from Ali Daei, the second-highest scorer in international football history, who had to turn down FIFA’s invitation to attend matches in Qatar after that Iran has revoked his passport. Ali Karimi, another former football star, was one of the first celebrities to support the protest movement and regularly tweeted against Team Melli.

A girl waves her country’s flag during a street celebration in Tehran after Iran beat Wales in the World Cup on Friday.

(Vahid Salemi/Associated Press)

The sport of football, despite the independence of national teams, has a long history of inspiring women’s protest movements in Iran. Before the 1979 revolution, women were allowed to attend men’s football matches. But that changed under the Islamic Republic.

In the mid-2000s, a group of women activists launched the White Scarves Campaign, named after the scarves they wore, in a bid to rally the public and change the law barring them from stadiums. The campaign was largely unsuccessful. Then in 2019, a fan named Sahar Khodayari set herself on fire outside the Revolutionary Court in Tehran after facing a possible six-month prison sentence for trying to enter a stadium.

Khodayari died from her injuries, and amid public outcry and pressure from soccer’s world governing body FIFA, the ban was lifted.

Qatar 2022 World Cup

Football is a great indicator of what’s happening in the country, said Shima Oliaee, a journalist and first-generation Iranian-American whose ESPN Pink Card podcast series focuses on women who have fought for the right to attend football matches in Iran. My mother’s fond memories there, her way of talking about where she was from, were all wrapped up in football stories.

But, she added, in the same way that sport can unite people, it can also entertain.

Or divide. Despite Iran being just one win away from qualifying for the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since the Islamic Revolution, the fan base remains at odds over what that would mean, suggest interviews with people in Tehran, Qatar and the United States.

There’s no honor in that, Farideh, a 61-year-old mother of four who only gave her first name for security reasons, said of the team’s success at the tournament. Many innocent people were killed. Our children are suffering: the Melli team should not have honored the flag of the Islamic republics.

But others say the boycott of the national team could upset potential supporters of the protest movement.

We are all against brutality in the streets, but the team belongs to all of us, we pay for it with our own money, said Amir, a 45-year-old banker in Tehran. They showed their support by not singing the anthem and wearing black wristbands.

Thousands of Iranian Americans and others march during a Freedom for Iran rally in downtown Los Angeles on October 22.

(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Mojtaba Najafi, a social activist and university professor in Iran, agrees. Although he is not a government supporter, he said, he believes the boycott is a foreign-led initiative doomed to backfire.

Team Melli is too deeply integrated into Iranian life. It was a mistake for the opposition to fall for it, he said. Team Mellis’ victory may prove to be the strongest form of anti-government protest.

Behzadi, who stressed that she was not an activist, said looking at protests or football simply in political terms misses the point.

Listen, I’m a fan. We watch it. We love it, said Behzadi, who runs his own consulting business. But at the end of the day, it’s not politics. His human beings are dying just to make their voices heard. So whatever happens, whether they win or lose, it’s already taken the joy out of this game.

This article includes additional reporting from the Los Angeles Times on Tehran.

