Iran threatened families of World Cup players ahead of game against USA





The Iranian government reportedly threatened its national football team and the players’ families.

The United States takes on Iran on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox in a must-have game for the Americans to qualify. Iran would advance to the knockout stage with a win or a draw.

Iran has faced ongoing internal protests for more than two months since Mahsa Amini (also known as Jina Amini), 22, died in police custody after being arrested for wearing her hijab. inappropriate way.

The Iranian football team supported the protesters. Before the game against England, the football team silently held to their home country’s national anthem, refusing to sing along.

The conditions in our country are not good and our people are not happy, Iranian team captain Ehsan Hajsafi told reporters after the game. Hajsafi added that the families of the victims should know that we are with them, that we support them and that we sympathize with them.

CNN reported on Monday that the families of the Iranian team have “faced threats of imprisonment and torture if the players don’t ‘behave’ ahead of Tuesday’s game against the United States.”

Iran’s soccer team have reportedly been threatened that if they don’t “behave” ahead of the World Cup game against the United States, their families will be in danger. Matthias Hangst

The report adds that the Iranian players had to meet with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps after their protest ahead of the game against England.

Earlier Monday, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were grilled by Iranian reporters during a surreal press conference.

Asked about domestic immigration policy and a US Navy ship in the Persian Gulf, Berhalter replied: I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a football coach.

Berhalter also addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when US Soccer released a version of the Iranian flag in which the Islamic Republic’s emblem was erased. The coach said he, his team and his players had no idea what US Soccer released. The posts were later deleted.

All we can do on our behalf is apologize on behalf of the players and staff, but that’s not something we’re a part of, Berhalter said.

An Iranian reporter told Adams he mispronounced “Iran” and asked the captain about “representing a country that has so much discrimination against black people.”

Iran national team players line up for the national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Getty Images Tuesday’s game against the United States is a must win for both teams. Getty Images

My apologies for the mispronunciation of your country, Adams said. That being said, there is discrimination everywhere you go. One thing I’ve learned, especially living overseas for the past few years and having to adapt to different cultures and sort of assimilate into different cultures, is that the United States continues to progress every day.

