White House defends easing oil sanctions on Venezuela, says there are plenty of opportunities for drilling in the United States





NSC strategic communications coordinator John Kirby defended the White House’s easing of oil sanctions on Venezuela, saying there are many opportunities for companies to drill in the United States.

The comments came in response to an inquiry by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked Kirby why President Biden “would rather let American companies drill for oil in Venezuela than here in the United States? ”

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky/AP Newsroom)

The question appeared to refer to the Biden administration easing sanctions and allowing oil giant Chevron to pump Venezuelan oil if the Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, and its opposition agreed to resume long-stalled negotiations intended to find a common way out of the complex of their country. crisis.

Kirby told Doocy that his phrasing of the question was “not an accurate interpretation of the president’s point of view,” to which Doocy countered that the president himself earlier this month said “that there is no more drilling”.

Kirby responded that President Biden had issued 9,000 drilling permits on US federal lands – which he said are “unused”.

“There are many opportunities for oil and gas companies to drill here in the United States,” Kirby said. “I’ll let Chevron talk about this particular issue of sanctions relief, but we expect there won’t be a lot of oil coming out of it. It will have to be shipped to the United States.”

Chevron’s logo is seen at the company’s office in Caracas, Venezuela, April 25, 2018. (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

“[I]It remains to be seen how much will be drilled there. That will be up to Chevron to decide,” Kirby said. “But depending on the sanction itself, that oil — regardless of the product being drilled — has to come to the United States.”

The comments came after representatives of Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition – including the US-backed faction led by Juan Guaidó – met in Mexico City on Saturday, where they signed an agreement to create a fund run by the UN to fund health, food and education programs for the poor.

The Treasury Department on Saturday announced its decision to allow California-based Chevron to resume ‘limited’ energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have dramatically reduced oil and gas profits that have been paid to the government. of Maduro.

The Biden administration’s move is the latest step in easing hostile relations between the US and Venezuelan governments. It came weeks after a major prisoner swap in which Venezuela freed seven jailed Americans in exchange for the US release of two nephews of Maduro’s wife. Maduro freed two more Americans in March.

During his first hours in office, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have transported more than 800,000 barrels of Canadian oil a day to Texas for refinement. He also imposed a “pause” on leasing oil and gas on federal lands. The 9,000 number that the White House has repeatedly cited includes permits that have been approved in previous administrations, as well as permits for which exploration may not be complete and for which funding from the drilling may not yet have been obtained.

Venezuela produces at most 800,000 barrels of oil per day. This figure is up from the average of 525,000 barrels produced a year ago, but far from its missed target of 1 million per day by the end of 2021 and far from the more than 3 million barrels per day. that the country produced in the 1990s.

Venezuela’s oil is also heavier and dirtier and better suited to making asphalt and petrochemicals rather than making cars. Extracting gasoline and diesel from Venezuelan oil would require a complicated refining process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

