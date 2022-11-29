Carlos Queiroz was hired to fix American football. Now he could oust the United States from the World Cup





DOHA, Qatar The 69-year-old globe-trotting polyglot who will try to topple the United States men’s national team at the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday has spent an entire year trying to fix American football.

Carlos Queiroz has coached on five continents, at four World Cups and at some of the biggest clubs in the world. He is now the mastermind behind an Iranian team determined to kick the Americans out of Qatar early.

But in 1998, he was living in a second-floor Tampa condo that had already caught fire. He spent the year traveling across the United States on commercial flights, speaking with hundreds of coaches and players at all levels of the sport. He was hired by US Soccer to diagnose his ailments and explain how he could win the Men’s World Cup by 2010. And that’s what he tried to do between all-you-can-eat meals, endless days of summer.

Its final report, titled Project 2010, compared the American footballers’ goal to the Apollo 11 moon landing. Its cover featured an astronaut with an American flag in one hand and the men’s World Cup trophy in another. Queiroz wrote it alongside his Portuguese-American goalkeeping coach, Dan Gaspar, who remembers working at an insane pace. One memorable night, around midnight, Queiroz asks Gaspar, whom he calls Danny, to sit down. He then paced the Tampa condo for three hours, challenging Gaspar to make the sacrifices necessary to get involved in a winning business.

Together, over 113 pages, they presented recommendations to reform a player development system that many felt was broken. Their proposals led to the creation of the US Soccers U-17 residency program, a precursor to the revised national system that exists today. I think the report served as the basis for a number of things that were implemented, says Gaspar of the 2010 project. Queiroz, in a press conference on Monday, notes that he helped[ed] football in the United States to grow.

But Gaspars’ main course was not reporting impact; he was the fascinating man he got to know along the way, the one currently hatching a plan to snuff out the United States Men’s National Team.

The story continues

This is its level of intensity. It’s his attention to detail, Gaspar says of Queiroz. This is his standard of professionalism. It is the obsession that he has every second, every minute, every hour, every day, every week, every month of the year, to win in any project in which he is involved.

Carlos Queiroz has been tasked with laying out a plan to fix American football. The result: Project 2010.

Project 2010

Queiroz’s winding career, which began as a young player in colonial-era Portuguese Mozambique, first appeared on the radar of American football officials in the late 1980s and early 1990s. , when he coached Portugal to back-to-back Under-20 World Cup titles. . He developed a relationship with Francisco Marcos, a longtime Portuguese-American soccer executive, and with Sunil Gulati, who eventually served as vice president and president of US Soccer for two decades.

Her bond with Gaspar, however, developed through incredibly random happenstance. Queiroz had taken over Portugal’s senior team in 1991. The following year, he took his team to a four-nation tournament organized by US Soccer and more precisely in Connecticut, where Gaspar, a Portuguese-American who ran camps of goalkeepers, lived.

When Gaspar learned of their visit, for a game at Yale University, he contacted the Portuguese club in Hartford (Conn.) and arranged to accommodate them. He struck up a friendship and professional relationship with Queiroz. After deep conversations about the goalkeeper, he clung to Queiroz as a possible right-hand man.

They grew up together at Sporting CP in Lisbon and then with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars in Major League Soccers inaugural season. After less than a year, they left Jersey for Japan, where they were when Gulati and then US soccer president Alan Rothenberg decided to pursue the overly ambitious goal of winning the men’s World Cup in life. of Rothenberg.

US Soccer, as Gulati says, wanted an outside perspective to look at the landscape of the United States and tell us where we could do better. He remembers enjoying Queiroz’s success at youth level, as well as his multilingualism. He flew to Japan for a private meeting with Queiroz and convinced him to return to the United States as a technical consultant.

There was speculation at the time, perhaps even a hypothesis, that US Soccer had hired Queiroz with the goal of eventually elevating him to the USMNT head coach position. But all he wanted to do, for months and months in 1998, was work on the task at hand. He has driven and flown to training camps and conventions, matches and FIFA meetings and symposiums. He’s interviewed everyone from Bruce Arena to administrators to sportswriters. He mainly lived in hotels, initially two with Gaspar, who urged American football leaders to better accommodate Queiroz. Queiroz, however, made no demands, says Gaspar.

After months of traveling and learning, the two sat down to watch 1998 World Cup matches during the day and write Project 2010 at night. My dear friends, Queiroz writes on page 6, as Americans you live in a country rich in human resources and unlimited potential, where hopes and dreams frequently come true. In the years leading up to 2010, you have every opportunity to put the infrastructure in place to create an environment where the sport can progress significantly.

But he also warned them: as you read the report, do not be offended by my frank observations.

He and Gaspar have sometimes been candid about the structural flaws in the elite player lane. After some modifications, they printed their final product. Gaspar traveled to New York to deliver the first hard copy to Gulati.

We didn’t want this document to be the bible, recalls Gaspar, but it has become a highly anticipated dynamic manual.

It wasn’t meant to be a cookbook, Gulati said of the original term, but that’s what [Queiroz] presented a bunch of programmatic things we could do.

The unrealistic expectations of the United States

The final report entertained the American footballers’ unrealistic ambitions of World Cup glory by 2010, but mainly provided criticism and an 11-point plan for gradual improvement.

What surprised me the most before the [1998] The World Cup was the illusions about the quality of the American team, wrote Queiroz. These illusions revealed a naivety that failed to understand how far Team USA needs to improve before it is ready to compete with the rest of the world in the really big competitions.

Queiroz has largely targeted youth football. In my country, Portugal, we have a saying: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, he wrote. But that’s exactly what the United States is doing when it invests time, energy and money in preparing national youth teams, but does nothing to improve the competitive system that allows for development. players.

He practically begged US Soccer to reconsider its obsession with national team performance and prioritize the lower levels of the pyramid.

If I have a disease, I can take pain-reducing medication, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’ll be disease-free, he wrote, by analogy. Likewise, the United States could have a good result in the World Cup, but that may not be the best indicator of whether or not we are progressing in the right direction at all levels at home.

He and Gaspar then sketched out their plan for success. They proposed a restructuring of competitions for teenagers, including interstate events and a national under-19 league. They touched on scouting, infrastructure and coach education, and many other areas that American football, and later MLS, have since prioritized.

I sincerely hope that God will enlighten my ideas so that they are understandable and useful as you seek success for football in the United States, Queiroz wrote in conclusion. Wishing you much success in football, I remain a friend for life.

Players toss Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz into the air as they celebrate after winning the World Cup Group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The friend becomes the enemy

Almost a quarter of a century after he wrote those words, after stints at Manchester United and Real Madrid, and with the national teams of Portugal, South Africa, Colombia and Egypt, Queiroz’s American connections will close the loop.

He led Iran to the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, then returned in 2022 to stabilize a team mired in chaos. He inspired his players to a dramatic win over Wales on Friday which lifted them into second place in Group B. They only need a draw against USA on Tuesday to advance and eliminate the Americans, while the United States must win to advance.

Tomorrow will be a very, very special game for us, Queiroz said on Monday. But then he noted: For me, it’s also very, very, particularly special.

He spoke enthusiastically of an American team that, perhaps indirectly, his 24-year-old recommendations helped shape. He called them the best team in Group B across two games. He said they went from football to football, to modern football. Referring to his time working for US Soccer, he said that the current USMNT is a different soccer team from the United States that I saw and met in the beginning.

So, he continued, we want to play with the utmost respect [on Tuesday].

But with a strong desire to obtain the result to move on to the second round.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/carlos-queiroz-was-hired-to-fix-american-soccer-now-he-could-oust-the-united-states-from-world-cup-134602810.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos