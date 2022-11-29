UK poor women have 6th highest cancer mortality rate in Europe, WHO says | cancer





According to an in-depth study by the World Health Organization (WHO), poor women in the UK have the highest cancer mortality rate in Europe.

They are far more likely to die from disease than wealthy women in Britain and poor women in many other European countries.

According to a study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer expert body of the WHO, British women from poor backgrounds are particularly at risk of dying from cancers of the lung, liver, bladder and esophagus.

IARC experts, led by Dr. Salvatore Vaccarella, analyzed data from 17 European countries to examine socioeconomic inequalities in mortality for 17 types of cancer between 1990 and 2015.

Of the 17 countries surveyed, the UK has the sixth highest number of poor women dying from cancer. Esophageal cancer ranked worst, lung cancer and liver cancer ranked fourth, and breast and kidney cancer ranked seventh.

However, the UK has a better record for poor men dying from cancer than many other 16 countries. The overall ranking was 5th, larynx and pharynx cancer 2nd, lung cancer, stomach cancer and colorectal cancer 3rd.

The stark gender gap is likely because women in the UK started smoking in large numbers years after men did, the researchers believe. They noted that cases of lung cancer, while declining among men across the UK, were stable or increasing among women, and increased among women from poor backgrounds.

A research team of experts from Imperial College and University College London used educational attainment as an indicator of deficit.

For men, the UK shows moderate educational inequality for all cancers among the included European countries.

But among women, Vaccarella said, the UK has one of the highest inequality in education for cancer, behind Denmark, the Czech Republic, Poland and Norway.

The study, published Monday in The Lancet Regional Health, Europe, drew its conclusions from data collected on adults aged 40 to 79 in 17 countries, including England and Wales. For publication purposes, England and Wales have been grouped together.

Across Europe, it has been found that significantly poorer people die of cancer than rich people.

Less educated individuals everywhere have systematically higher mortality rates for almost all cancer types compared to more educated individuals, with a social gradient in which mortality risk increases with lower education, the study concluded.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said women’s health is a top priority and is taking action to improve cancer diagnosis and outcomes.

A DHSC spokesperson said: “We are committed to improving the health of the country and by unveiling the Women’s Health Strategy and appointing the first British Women’s Health Ambassador, we have put women’s health at the top of our agenda.”

We are on pace to improve outcomes for cancer patients across the UK, including improving referral rates. In August, 92% of people started cancer treatment within one month of referral.

We’ve also opened more than 90 community diagnostic centers to date and delivered more than 2 million additional scans, tests and checks.

Meanwhile, the new Tory chair of the Commons Health and Social Welfare Council has urged the government to clarify whether it will pursue a new plan to address the cancer treatment backlog following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Health Secretary Steve Brine told the Press Association he doubts the government still intends to deliver a new 10-year cancer strategy promised to improve early diagnosis, treatment and survival.

