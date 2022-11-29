Iranian reporters grill USMNT at World Cup conference





At a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup match between Iran and the United States, Iranian journalists threw a series of political questions at the leaders of the United States team.

U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams answered questions about government relations between the two countries, as well as their personal opinions on the subject in a presser that strayed sharply from the routine discussions before. -match. Berhalter and Adams responded thoughtfully, stressing that they were focused on the game ahead and had no say in decisions made by American football officials or the US government.

“We support the Iranian people and the Iranian team. But that being said, we are focused on this match, as are they,” Adams said during Monday’s press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center.

Read more: Tyler Adams is the World Cup captain Team USA desperately needs

In a notable exchange, an Iranian PressTV reporter corrected Adams’ pronunciation of “Iran” (Adams had said “eye-ran” rather than “ee-rahn”) before asking him about racism in the United States. .

“First of all, you say you support the Iranian people, but you mispronounce the name of our country. Our country is called Iran, not Iran. Please, once and for all, let’s be clear,” the journalist from Iran’s state-run Press TV said. “Second, are you okay representing a country that has so much discrimination against black people within its own borders?” continues the state reporter.

Adams immediately apologized for mispronouncing the country’s name and offered his perspective as an African American who grew up in a white family.

“There is discrimination everywhere you go,” he said. “In the United States, we continue to improve every day…through education, I think that’s super important. As you have just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country. It’s a process. As long as you see progress, that’s the most important thing.

At one point, an Iranian journalist asked about a social media post from the US Soccer Twitter account that controversially included an edited image of the Iranian flag without the Islamic Republic symbol. (The account deleted the post and has since posted the unedited flag.)

“The players and the staff didn’t know anything about what was displayed,” Berhalter replied. “Sometimes things are out of our control. We believe it’s gonna be a game [in which] the outcome will depend on who puts in the most effort, who executes better on the pitch, and we don’t focus on those outside things. And all we can do on our behalf is apologize on behalf of the players and staff.

Opposition questions continued. A journalist claimed that due to “the sharp rise in inflation and economic problems”, there was “no support from your team” in the United States (in response, Berhalter cited the approximately 20 million of people who watched the match between the USA team and England.) A journalist called the USA team “unprofessional” for having closed their practice to the press after 15 minutes the previous night, although this practice was widespread and in accordance with FIFA rules. Someone even asked Berhalter why he didn’t pressure the US to remove a specific naval presence near Iran.

The Iranian journalists present were a mix of state media and other sources. All media in the country face strict government rules and restrictions – in its 2022 press freedom index, the international group Reporters Without Borders ranked Iran 178th out of 180 countries. Since mid-September, Iranian protesters have been demonstrating against the government and its violations of women’s rights.

Tuesday’s match between the United States and Iran will determine which team advances to the knockout stages. The United States will need to win to qualify, while Iran will need to win or draw.

More must-reads from TIME

Write to Julia Zorthian at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6237256/usmnt-press-conference-tyler-adams/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos