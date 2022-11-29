These are the UK’s best Cyber ​​Monday deals





Black Friday has come and gone, but now it’s Cyber ​​Monday. There are still plenty of great game deals out there, and you can get even more at deeply discounted prices, but you better hurry up and buy it, as it’s the last day to take advantage of all these discounts. Our current favorites in the UK include the DualSense + FIFA 23 bundle (35 each), the Xbox Series S console (189), the Meta Quest 2 bundle (50 off), and the Cyberpunk 2077 (15).

Editor’s Note: If you’re looking for US deals, head to our roundup of the best Cyber ​​Monday deals on the other side of the pond. All subsections marked ‘AD’ contain paid advertisements from partners.

TL;DR – My Favorite Cyber ​​Monday Deals of 2022 (UK)

last chance deal

xbox series s

My favorite Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals.

Right now, the best deals for the PlayStation are definitely on the DualSense + FIFA 23 bundle for $84.99, along with Amazon’s PS Store gift card deals (Get 100 Gift Cards for 42.49, 50 Gift Cards for 23). This gift card deal is perfect to use with the PS Store digital sale, and I’ve left it right below my favorite dildos.

last chance deal

DualSense + FIFA 23 Bundle

It works with 35 for each. What an amazing deal.

view on amazon

last chance deal

PlayStation Gift Card

25, 50 and 100 gift cards are all discounted.

view on amazon

last chance deal

DualSense Controller

Trading is also available in Currys and Argos.

See Argos’ best Cyber ​​Monday deals on PS5 and PS4 digital games

Best 4K TV Cyber ​​Monday Deals 2022 (UK)

Our pick for our best 4K TV this Black Friday is LG’s stunning OLED CS series TV. The 4K self-illuminating OLED screen offers infinite contrast and the best color fidelity you’ll find anywhere this Black Friday. The only close challenger, however, is the affordable Hisense ULED 55″ TV, which cuts down to 547 from 899 and includes all the expected premium features (including HDMI 2.1 for PS5 and Xbox).

Best Amazon Subscription Deal: Listen for $2.99/mo

We expect to see a lot of great subscription deals during Black Friday and one of my favorites is currently going on before the Black Friday sale officially begins. This is the latest great Audible deal where you can get 60% off subscriptions for the next 4 months with 20 Audible vouchers. This is done for $2.99/month, an amazing offer worthy of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

4 month membership

Audible Premium UK Deals

4 months + 20 Audible credits for 2.99 per month.

see from audible

Best VPN Cyber ​​Monday Deals 2022 (AD)

PureVPN is our top pick for this year’s Black Friday VPN deals, currently offering up to 87% off 1-year, 2-year and 5-year plans. My favorite deal on this pick is definitely the 2-year plan, which drops from 262.80 to 46.95 (for just 1.95 a full month). It also includes an additional 3 months for free. So overall, you get a 27-month guarantee at a huge discount compared to Black Friday.

black friday deals

PureVPN 2-year plan

Includes an additional 3 months warranty for free.

View on PureVPN

Best Xbox Cyber ​​Monday deals (UK)

Best Black Friday Password Manager Deals (AD)

Keeper Security is PCMag’s Top Editor’s Choice for all your online safety needs. Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family allow you to securely create and store different and secure passwords for all your accounts. It’s currently on sale for 50% on Black Friday.

Black Friday 2022: Meta Quest 2 is 349 (was 399).

This is a great bundle deal for Meta Quest 2. For the 349, it includes a headset and controller (worth 400), Resident Evil 4 (worth 30) and Beat Saber (worth 22.99). It’s a sweet Black Friday deal, and definitely worth considering if you want to get into VR without breaking the bank on PS VR2.

black friday

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle (128GB)

view on amazon

Humble Store Black Friday Sale (AD)

This is one of the Humble Store’s biggest sales of the year, with most of the discounts. Some of these discounts can reach up to 90% right now, so if you’ve had a few deals on PC games, these discounts are definitely worth checking out.

Best Clothing Cyber ​​Monday Deals (Under Armor & More)

Tell us what you think of the IGN audience. But they love cheap clothing deals just as much as they love Xbox and PlayStation discounts. Some of these deals were the most popular during the Black Friday sale, and it’s easy to see why!

Under Armor Men’s Long Sleeve Sports T-Shirt

view on amazon

Save 370 when you purchase Surface Pro 7 Plus – Keyboard Cover Bundle (AD)

Save up to $370 on the Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro Type Cover Bundle today. This starts at 1299, so it’s over 30% off the starting price, and the cover/keyboard is included in the price. It’s a bargain!

black friday deals

Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro Type Cover Bundle

view at microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Cyber ​​Monday Deals 2022 (UK)

Robert Anderson is a trading expert and IGN’s commerce editor. You can follow @robertliam21 on Twitter.

