US Embassy in China warning signals lockdowns likely to intensify amid protests





The U.S. Embassy in China issued a statement Monday morning calling on U.S. citizens in the country to “maintain a 14-day supply of medicine, bottled water, and food for yourself and all members of your foyer”.

“The People’s Republic of China (PRC) authorities have expanded prevention restrictions and control measures for COVID-19 as outbreaks occur. These measures may include residential quarantines, mass testing , closures, transportation disruptions, closures and possible family separation Ambassador Burns and other Mission officials have regularly raised our concerns on many of these issues directly with senior RPC and will continue to do so,” the statement read.

David Tafuri, a former State Department official and foreign policy adviser to Obama’s campaign, said the State Department was trying to get ahead of the situation and prevent citizens from being caught in a tense situation by China.

PROTESTS RATTLE CHINA AS PEOPLE SAY ENOUGH OF THE COUNTRY’S DRACONIAN LOCKDOWN POLICIES

Residents of Shanghai record the scene, November 26, 2022, as they mourn the victims of a recent deadly fire in the Chinese city of Urumqi, which had been under partial lockdown for two months. (Chinatopix Via AP)

“I think it’s a message to American citizens in China that the State Department believes that the combination of new anti-COVID measures and a potential crackdown on protesters by China could lead to further shutdowns and travel bans. that could put American citizens at risk of arrest if they leave their homes,” Tafuri said.

Tumultuous protests erupted in several Chinese cities against the country’s “zero-COVID” policy and a deadly fire at a high-rise building that claimed the lives of 10 people.

The building, located in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang province, had been partially locked for nearly two months.

Chinese police officers block access to a site where protesters had gathered in Shanghai on November 27, 2022. Protests against China’s strict ‘zero-COVID’ policies resurfaced on Sunday afternoon in Shanghai and Beijing , continuing a series of protests that have spread across the country since a fatal fire at an apartment in the northwestern city of Urumqi raised questions about these rigid anti-virus measures. (AP Photo)

CHINESE POLICE GET VIOLENT AS COVID-19 LOCKDOWN PROTESTS SWEEP THE COUNTRY

Miles Yu, senior fellow and director of the Hudson Institute’s China Center, told Fox News Digital that the searing deaths of 10 people sparked social uprisings, making them unlike previous ones in the country.

“The previous [protests] are mostly people from the lower part of the social stratification, i.e. migrant workers. They are the socially disadvantaged. This time it’s mainly what you might call middle-class people who own property who are being directed,” Yu said. He added that the recent protests “have a much broader base in society. “.

Protesters are pictured in Beijing November 27, 2022. Protesters angered by tough anti-virus measures called on China’s powerful leader to step down as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to quell protests. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

CHINA REPORTS RECORD NUMBER OF NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEIJING AND OTHER CITIES

Tafuri says that “it is very rare that there are protests in mainland China against human rights, so it is worth watching to see if it spreads and results in sustained civil disobedience and to demands for China to improve human rights”.

Videos posted online showed police attacking and carrying away protesters, but there did not appear to be an immediate response from President Xi Jinping or the Chinese Communist Party.

Tafuri predicts that the protest could result in some minor concessions from the CCP, but “at the end of the day, China is a police state with more than enough means and resources to quell these protests. I guess they repress before letting them pass”. they spread further.”

Yu warns that “this could be dangerous as it could give protesters a false sense of triumph, etc. [could] lead the Chinese government to gather its forces and mobilize means or assets. »

