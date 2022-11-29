UK property demand down 44% after market-shaking mini-budget: Zoopla





A real estate agent signs “For Sale” and “For Sale” outside a residential property in the Maida Vale district of London, England, on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Demand for residential properties in the UK has nearly halved since the September government budget that stunned financial markets and ousted the prime minister, a study showed Monday.

The fiscal package announced on September 23 has triggered a bond sell-off and predicted a potential housing market collapse as interest rate expectations rose sharply. In the aftermath of the budget, a record number of mortgage deals were withdrawn and many lenders paused their offers as they assessed volatility.

In the four weeks through November 20, buyer demand fell 44% year-over-year, while new property sales fell 28%, according to real estate website Zoopla. Inventory of homes for sale increased by 40% over the same period.

Zoopla said demand fell to what is normally seen during Christmas, when the real estate market is at its quietest as buyers wait to assess their mortgage prospects along with their jobs and wages.

Richard Donnell, Zoopla’s managing director of research, said the company expects home prices to drop by up to 5% in 2023.

“However, the number of ongoing sales will remain booming against a range of structural, demographic and economic factors,” he said, adding that with the average number of listings per agency still a fifth below pre-pandemic levels, there is an ongoing housing shortage. will enjoy a boom, including .

Although house price declines are widely predicted, the company’s forecasts are less bearish than others.

Economists at Pantheon Macro Economics expect an 8 per cent drop next year, and Nationwide, one of the UK’s biggest mortgage lenders, said earlier this month that house prices could plummet by up to 30 per cent in a worst-case scenario. said.

By contrast, the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility has said it expects house prices to fall 1.2 per cent next year and 5.7 per cent in 2024.

It comes after home prices soared to record highs due to appetite for different types of properties during the pandemic, the postponement of the purchase tax on homes under $500,000 from July 2020 to July 2021, and continued supply shortages.

Zoopla said “widespread” repricing is occurring for homes that are occurring, but not modestly sized. UK house prices increased by 7.8% year over year.

Its report described market trends as “wobbles rather than precursors to a housing collapse” and said that mini-budgets “shocked” sellers and buyers.

“All key supply and demand indicators we measure continue to point to sharp slowdowns due to very strong market conditions. We see no evidence of a forced sell-off or the need for a massive double-digit reset in UK house prices in 2023.” said the report.

Meanwhile, separate data released by website Rightmove last month showed that the cost of private rentals in the UK is at an all-time high as real estate competition intensifies.

London rents increased by 16.1% year-over-year, the highest growth rate of any region on record.

