U.S.-Iran World Cup Match Highlights Iranian ProtestExBulletin





A woman at a protest in Qatar holds up a placard bearing the name of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose death in police custody sparked a nationwide protest. Francisco Seco/AP .

Tuesday’s World Cup match between Iran and the United States will be widely watched, not just for its implications for the tournament. The game will also serve as a spotlight on the massive human rights protest movement that swept Iran this fall.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets since the September death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody, in what may have become the biggest challenge to the authoritarian regime that has ruled the country since. the Islamic revolution of 1979.

And some Iranian fans are hoping a victory against the United States on Tuesday could generate even more enthusiasm for the anti-government movement.

“I believe that every international event, especially on the scale of the World Cup, is an opportunity to be seen and heard, both for the spectators in the stadium in Qatar and on the streets of Iran after. the game,” said Touraj, an Iranian fan from the northern town of Rasht, who declined to use his full name for fear of government reprisals.

Read on to learn more about the Iranian protests and how the Iranian team handled questions about the human rights situation in their home country.

What is the Iranian protest movement about?

The protests were sparked by the September death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of the country’s vice squad after they arrested her for what they considered to be inappropriate dress. Amini was Kurdish, a marginalized minority group in Iran, and was known to friends and family by her Kurdish name, Jina.

Since September, hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken part in the protests. And the protests have grown beyond calls for greater freedom for women; now many protesters are demanding regime change.

“I want a future. I want happiness. I want a good life. I want a good house, a good car, well I don’t know a husband, maybe. I can’t have [a] better future in this country in this situation,” a 19-year-old Iranian student told NPR this month. She asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her safety.

“This is a very clear message from Iranians. This is why many Iranians prefer to call these protests a revolution, because for them the Islamic Republic has no credibility,” said poet and activist Asiah Amini. Iranian woman who lives in exile in Norway, said in an interview with NPR.

How did the Iranian government react?

Iranian leaders condemn the protests as riots, noting that police stations have been set on fire and police officers killed. They claimed the protesters were instigated by the United States, or Israel, or by Kurdish groups in neighboring countries.

The government has also attempted to end the protests by force.

At least 450 protesters have been killed since mid-September, according to an advocacy group tracking the crackdown called Human Rights Activists in Iran. That number includes dozens of children, according to the group.

Amnesty International claims to have recorded the names and contact details of more than 300 people killed. “Investigations into the identities of those killed are continuing, with the true death toll believed to be much higher,” the group said last week.

The Iranian regime has also used mass arrests to deter protesters. Thousands were arrested; Human rights groups say authorities have targeted civil rights activists, lawyers and journalists. Activists have warned against police entering hospitals to arrest protesters seeking medical attention for injuries sustained during protests.

This month, authorities began to hold trials for protesters. At least 20 of them would face the death penalty.

“They were surprised by the scale, the challenge and the depth of this protest movement,” said Nahid Siamdoust, an Iranian-born professor of Middle East and media studies at the University of Texas in Austin. “I think this is one of the most difficult uprisings against the Islamic Republic, if not the most difficult.”

What about the international community?

The government’s treatment of protesters has been widely condemned. In October, a group of human rights experts at the United Nations formally condemned the crackdown.

And last week, the UN Human Rights Council voted to open an independent investigation into Iran’s handling of the protests. UN officials have called on the Iranian authorities to refrain from using violence, release the detainees and end the application of the death penalty.

“You can imagine how much it pains me to see what is happening in Iran right now with what we can only describe as a very serious human rights crisis,” the human rights chief said. UN man, Volker Trk.

The Biden administration has expressed support for the protesters and imposed new sanctions on Iranian security officials involved in the crackdown. And where the White House once hoped to revive the Iran nuclear deal, those talks have now stalled as the world focuses on protests.

“What the United States wants is a government in Iran that respects the basic rights of its people because it wants to be able to not wear a headscarf or live its life in an ordinary way, and yet it faces a oppressive system,” he added. said Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, in an interview with NPR last month.

Iran’s national team players sang the anthem in their second match of the tournament, reversing course after their silence in their opener against England. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images .

. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Has Iran’s World Cup squad said anything about the protests?

Some players have spoken.

Ahead of the first game, team captain Ehsan Hajsafi offered his condolences to the families of protesters who had been killed and alluded to the death of a 9-year-old boy whose family claims he was killed by security forces. state security earlier this month. And Swedish-born midfielder Saman Ghoddos spoke about the protests in a pre-tournament interview with The Athletic. “What people want is nothing special, it’s just freedom,” he said.

Perhaps more importantly, in the team’s opening game against England, all Iranian players refused to sing the national anthem in what was widely seen as a show of solidarity with the protesters.

But in recent days, Iran’s players seemed to back down and repeated that their goal was football, not politics.

At a press conference last Thursday, Iranian striker Medhi Taremi seemed to play down the importance of their choice not to sing the national anthem. “Unfortunately, there are a number of our fans who understand things the way they want to understand them,” Taremi said. (The team sang the national anthem in their second game, disappointing some Iranian fans in the crowd.)

Taremi also appeared to approve of Iranian state media’s explanation of the team’s 6-2 loss to England that questions about the anti-government protests distracted them from their focus on the match.

What do the Iranians think of their team?

Iranians normally unite behind their national team, said Siamdoust, a professor at the University of Texas.

But this year’s protests have split support for the home team, with some saying players haven’t done enough to sustain the protests.

Some protesters have called for a boycott after the players met right-wing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before leaving for the World Cup. State media portrayed the players as staunch supporters of the regime.

Iranian athletes who speak out against the regime have long run the risk of reprisals when they return home. This month, Iranian authorities arrested a former member of the national soccer team who had long been an outspoken critic of the government. Dozens of Iranian athletes in various sports have left Iran over the years.

“They are risking what they have worked for all their life just by not singing the national anthem,” Siamdoust said.

Other Iranian athletes appeared to issue apologetic statements later. Human rights advocates have expressed concerns about the safety of the athletes and questioned whether their apologies were made under duress.

Last month, Iranian mountaineer Elnaz Rekabi apologized on state media after competing in South Korea without a hijab, which the regime requires of female athletes. This month, an Iranian archer named Parmida Ghasemi dropped her hijab at a ceremony in Tehran; she later apologized and said it was an accident.

