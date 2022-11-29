23 best places to go in the US in 2023, according to Cond Nast Traveler editors





Nashville claims a lot of national buzz, but the city of Memphis has quietly reshaped itself into Tennessee’s hottest destination. Over the past decade, its downtown has invested billions in revitalization projects and now visitors can begin to reap the benefits.

An upgraded Tom Lee Park will open downtown in 2023, and in time for Memphis in May, a month-long festival celebrating the city’s culture with the famous Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The $60 million transformation will add new pavilions, meditative pathways, riverside seating, sound gardens and the Canopy Walk connecting the park to downtown, a fitting homage to the park’s heroic namesake, a Black Memphian who nearly a century ago rescued passengers from a sinking steamboat on the Mississippi. Next up: The Walk on Union, billed as the largest new mixed-use development in the Southeast, will house retail, green space and two new Hilton hotels as it opens in phases over the next few years.

Memphis is also experiencing a hotel boom, with eight new properties in 2022 and more to come. Funky The Memphian and Hyatt’s first Caption concept recently opened, both showcasing the city’s heritage through design and cuisine, as do the latest generation of Memphis restaurants. Barbecue still rules, but the hottest spots in town are shedding light: Raw Girls now has two brick-and-mortar smoothie and juice bars, Food Network star chef Tamra Patterson will open a new vegetarian spot in 2023 and the craft cocktail bar Cameo, opened this year, serves sophisticated mocktails. Kelsey Ogletree

NoMad, Manhattan

Zaytinya, the Mediterranean restaurant of Jos Andrs is now open at the Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.

Jason Varney

Mezze dips and shish taouk skewers are served at Zaytinya.

Jason Varney

Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, once the realm of busy wholesalers who sold flowers, hair spray and handbags along Broadway between Madison Square Park and Macys, is taking its feast for the senses to new heights. His namesake hotel reopened last summer as London imports The Ned, the Soho House spin-off that merges hotel and members’ club. Here, guests move to live jazz from the central bar, Little Ned, and navigate a maze of rooms lined with commissions from contemporary artists like Marilyn Minter and Mickalene Thomas. But the more low-key way to observe the celebrities who occupy the Beaux-Arts landmark’s rooftop bar may be from an even higher perch across the street at the Jose Andres Nubeluz Lounge on the 50th floor of the Newly opened Ritz-Carlton NoMad. And if you see construction workers outside the window, they’re probably completing the restoration of a Gilded Age bank, originally designed by McKim, Mead & White, which will soon house The Fifth Avenue Hotel or may -to be the new kitchen of chef Freddy Vargas. (which just opened Aman New York) in Virgin Hotels’ first New York property.

Drop into one of NoMads best underground bars at Underground Apotheke, a candlelit cocktail bar hidden behind an unmarked door. A block up and a few steps down, Patent Pending is a speakeasy hidden behind the daytime Patent Coffee cafe, which is used in signature cocktails like Odd Love Rye and Absinthe. And there’s no reason to cross borders for neighboring flavors: You can experience the best of Koreatown at LittleMad, which offers a prix-fixe feast that starts with smoked steak tartare, and Danny Meyers Union Square Hospitality Group has replanted its flag with the reopening of its trattoria Maialino (vicino). If you really need that Shake Shack fix, save it for the flight home from JFK. Adam Robb

Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati

Underground bar and music hall Ghost Baby brings to life the spirit of one of Cincinnatis’ Prohibition-era lager tunnels.

ghost baby

At New Riff Distilling in Newport, Kentucky, bourbon has been made in-house since 2014.

New riff distillation

Ten years ago, Cincinnati bar maven Molly Wellman crossed the Ohio River to open the Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar in Covington, Kentucky. The move set off a chain reaction of high-end bourbon bar and eclectic distillery openings in recent years, making the area a must-visit for whiskey lovers: the Neeley family distillery in Sparta, for its hand, has a legacy that goes beyond prohibition; 11th generation distiller Royce Neeley is the first in his family in nearly 300 years to ply his trade with a licence. At Second Sight Spirits in Ludlow, a pair of ex-Cirque du Soleil makers have built a working still (the equipment where the distillation process takes place) in the shape of a carnival fortune teller. And Newports New Riff Distillery started making its own bourbon in 2014, but true collectors source it from Team O.KI’s former product, a blend of whiskey from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana tristate region. of Brad Bonds Revival Vintage Bottle Shop in Covington, where dusty bottles come from private collections.

