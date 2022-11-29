What USA needs to do to move forward, win Group B





2026 World Cup: Dallas Sports Commission hopes for 5 to 7 games, including the final

Members of the Dallas Sports Commission will travel to Qatar next week to learn more about what it takes to stage a World Cup.

The United States Men’s National Team takes on Iran (Tuesday at 1 p.m. on FOX) with a World Cup Round of 16 trip on the line.

For the Stars and Stripes, it would be the first time to reach the round of 16 since 2014. Iran are battling to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Friday’s game against England was the most-watched men’s soccer game in US history, and on Tuesday there are even more at stake.

How to watch the World Cup in Dallas-Fort Worth

World Cup: North Texas nights go wild as USA take advantage of Iran

Christian Pulisic scored for the Stars and Stripes to put them up 1-0.

To advance

For the United States to advance, it’s simple: win, and you’re in the game.

Wales’ loss to Iran at the weekend means the United States will take at least second place in Group B with a win over Iran.

Iran can qualify for the knockout stage with just a draw, so don’t be surprised if the team plays for the draw.

Best places to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Dallas-Fort Worth

AL KHOR, QATAR – NOVEMBER 25: (LR) row1 Matt Turner of USA, Timothy Weah of USA, Haji Wright of USA, Tim Ream of USA, Antonee Robinson of USA, Walker Zimmerman of USA USA, Row2 Tyler Adams of USA, Sergino Dest of USA, Christian Pulisic of USA, Weston Mc

Win the group

For the United States to win Group B, they are going to need a little help. Above all, they have to win.

At the same time as the American match, England will face Wales.

If England loses to Wales and USA beats Iran, USA takes the group and accompanying top seed.

If England and Wales are tied, the USA have some work to do to win the group.

In the World Cup, tiebreakers come down to goal differential. USA would have to beat Iran by 5 or more goals to win the group if Wales and England draw.

It would be a daunting task for an American team that has struggled to score goals throughout international play.

FC Dallas is represented on the USA World Cup roster with current former players

AL KHOR, QATAR – NOVEMBER 25: Weston McKennie of USA controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Ge

To be eliminated

It’s win or go home for the United States. A tie or a loss against Iran, and Gregg Berhalter’s team packs its bags for the United States.

For the USMNT, the knockout round came early

When will the United States play next?

If the USMNT progresses in the tournament, they will play again this weekend.

If they finish second in Group B (the most likely scenario), they will face the Netherlands on Saturday at 9am.

If the United States manage to finish first in Group A, they will face Senegal on Sunday at 1 p.m.

