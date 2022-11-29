USA advance to knockout round with 1-0 win over Iran in tense game





DOHA, Qatar The press conference was apparently about a football match, but the match was the last thing on the Iranian journalist’s mind when he got up to speak. Grabbing the microphone, he put his question aside and began with a reprimand instead.

Our country is called ih-RAHN, not EYE-ran, he taught US Captain Tyler Adams. Please, once and for all, let’s clear this up.

It was only then that he asked a question indicating that this was not to be a routine afternoon on the podium.

Are you okay, the reporter asked Adams, a black man who grew up in a white family, to represent a country that has so much discrimination against black people within its own borders?

On the eve of a critical World Cup game with many political and competitive ramifications, Adams, his teammates and their United States national team coaches found themselves caught in the middle of a diplomatic row Monday that they had neither started nor wanted. At their pre-game press conference, amid questions ranging from football tactics to US Navy maneuvers, they distanced themselves from social media posts made by their soccer federation over the weekend who showed their support for Iranian women by tampering with that country’s flag.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter said neither he nor any player was involved in the decision to remove Iran’s official emblem and two lines of Islamic script from its flag in posts on Twitter and Instagram, but issued an apology on behalf of the team. In any event.

We had no idea what US Soccer released, the staff, the players, had no idea, Berhalter said.

But he also tried, unsuccessfully, to divert the conversation from politics.

We are focused on this game, he said. I don’t mean to sound distant or indifferent in saying this, but the guys have worked very hard for the past four years. We have 72 hours between England and Iran, and we are really focused on getting past Iran and getting into the knockout stage of this tournament. Of course, our thoughts are with the Iranian people, the whole country, the whole team, everyone, but our focus is on this game.

Iran has condemned American football’s decision to use an incorrect flag, an action it says violates the statutes of soccer’s world governing body FIFA. The US federation, which acknowledged the decision to use the modified flag was intentional, deleted the posts on Sunday and said it would only use Iran’s official flag in the future.

The intention of the message was to show support for women’s rights, American football spokesman Michael Kammarman said on Monday. It was supposed to be a moment. We made the post at the time. All other flag representations have been made consistent and will continue.

Iran, however, was less eager to move forward. On Sunday, a representative of its soccer federation said Iran planned to file a complaint with FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, seeking to have the United States expelled from the World Cup. (FIFA has not commented on the dispute, and such a request was almost certain to be dismissed anyway.)

And on Monday, Berhalter and Adams faced pointed questions from Iranian reporters on topics that included not only racial discrimination in the United States, but also the presence of a US naval fleet in the Persian Gulf; high inflation; and why Iranians need a visa to visit the United States.

The exchange between the reporter and Adams quickly went viral online.

Tyler Adams mispronounced Iran and was called out by an Iranian reporter – who followed up with a question about discrimination in the United States.

His answer: An all-time class answer – Captain and Chief. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/pELQmBttPl

— Stu Holden (@stuholden) November 28, 2022

My apologies for the mispronunciation of your country, Adams began his response, before offering a nuanced response about his own experiences growing up in a white family with, obviously, African American heritage.

The Americans, after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, can advance to the Group B Round of 16 by beating Iran, who would also progress with a win or, under the right circumstances, a draw.

Over the past few months, and certainly at this World Cup, the Iranian team has become entangled in their country’s harsh treatment of women and repression of individual freedoms under theocratic rule. The team engaged in their own protests following the September death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for breaking a law requiring women to wear headgear.

After refusing to sing the national anthem before their opening game, against England, the Iranian team seemed to join them before their next game, against Wales, with more or less enthusiasm and of commitment.

We can’t speak for them and their message, USA defender Walker Zimmerman said. We know they are all emotional. They’re going through things right now. They are human and, again, we sympathize with this human emotion. So we feel completely for them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/11/29/sports/usa-iran-world-cup-scores The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos