Anti-regime protests threaten World Cup game between US and Iran





The politics of anti-regime protests dominate the build-up to a World Cup showdown between the United States and Iran, with coaches and players answering politically charged questions ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Given the longstanding hostility between Washington and Tehran, any sports competition between the two countries has a political undertone. But the recent wave of street protests in Iran has injected a particularly strong dose of politics, especially after the US Soccer Federation tweeted a modified Iranian flag, without the Islamic Republic’s emblem, to show solidarity with women. Iranian women demonstrating against the government.

Iran responded by demanding that the United States be expelled from the quadrennial tournament, arguing that the social media posts, which also appeared on Facebook and Instagram, violated the rules and regulations of FIFA, the governing body of the sport.

The US federation later said the messages were intentional but would now feature the full Iranian flag. The State Department said it had no coordination with the soccer federation, and Team USA said it was not informed of the symbolic gesture beforehand.

Beyond the political storm, the game itself carries high stakes, as the young American team needs a win to advance to the next stage of the tournament. But at a press conference on the eve of the game, coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were faced with one political question after another from Iranian journalists.

Asked about his views on US visa restrictions for Iranian citizens, Berhalter said: I don’t know enough about politics. I am a soccer coach. He was also asked what he thought of the US military presence in the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, an Iranian journalist lectured Adams on his pronunciation of the country’s name, saying it was not I-RAN but EE-RON.

First of all, you say you support the Iranian people, but you mispronounce the name of our country, the journalist said. Then he asked Adams how he felt about playing for a country that has so much discrimination against black people within its own borders.

Adams, whose biological father is African American, apologized for his pronunciation of Iran and answered the race relations question.

You know, one thing that I’ve learned, especially living overseas for the past few years and having to integrate into different cultures and kind of assimilate into different cultures, is that in the United States United, we continue to make progress every day, Adams said. , who plays for Leeds United in the England Premier League. He added: I think as long as you see progress, that’s the most important thing.

When Iran coach Carlos Queiroz spoke to reporters, he also tried to steer the discussion away from politics.

I understand your questions and the stories that you as professionals have to bring, Queiroz said. But he added: Let’s enjoy this party. Let’s enjoy the show.

Street protests in Iran began in September, when a 22-year-old woman from the country’s Kurdish region died in hospital three days after being arrested and accused of violating the country’s strict dress code.

The home protests have followed Iran’s soccer team through the World Cup, which kicked off Nov. 20 in Qatar. At some games, Qatari police confiscated T-shirts or signs supporting protests in Iran.

Team captain Ehsan Hajsafi expressed his empathy for the protesting Iranians at a press conference.

We have to accept that the situation in our country is not good and our people are not happy, they are unhappy, Hajsafi said. We are here, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be their voice or respect them. Everything we have is theirs.

Last week, Iranian players refused to sing the country’s national anthem ahead of their opener against England in an apparent act of defiance against their government.

More recently, a prominent former soccer player in Iran, Voria Ghafouri, was arrested after supporting the protests, according to state-linked Iranian media. He was later released on bail, Iranian and other media reported.

Politics aside, Jrgen Klinsmann, the former German soccer star who was America’s men’s coach at the 2014 World Cup, infuriated Iran with a comment last week about its soccer culture, suggesting players Iranians use tricks to influence referees.

It’s part of their culture. That’s how they play. They work the referee. You saw the bench always leaping, always working the linesman, constantly in his ears. They are constantly in your face, Klinsmann, a BBC commentator, said after Iran beat Wales 2-0 on Friday.

The American men’s team last faced Iran at a World Cup in 1998, and the Americans lost 2-1 in a bitter loss that saw cheering Iranian fans pouring into the streets in a stark contrast to the mood in Iran ahead of the current game, which has been dampened by protests and the regime’s violent crackdown. Iranians burned posters promoting the national team even as its members signaled their support for protesters, and there were no large crowds after the Iranians’ victory over Wales in their last match.

Berhalter played for Team USA in the final match, which was also overshadowed by political tensions between the two countries. Then-coach Steve Sampson said last week that it was difficult to focus on the game at hand because of the politics swirling around.

It was a challenge to keep the players focused, Sampson said.

In a departure from protocol, the two teams posed together for a photo before the match, and the Iranian side presented white roses as a sign of peace.

But in retrospect, Sampson said, he wished he hadn’t agreed to the photoshoot.

I thought about it for years, Sampson said. If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t have allowed the exchange of roses or the joint photo.

