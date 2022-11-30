International
U.S. Supreme Court wrestles with Bidens immigration enforcement policy
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments about whether the Biden administration has the right to decide which federal agents of undocumented immigrants should prioritize deportation.
During the two hours of arguments, conservative court judges appeared skeptical of the Biden administration’s efforts to prioritize undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes rather than ordering officers to deport all immigrants without papers, which was the policy of the Trump administration.
The federal government has argued that it does not have the resources to deport the country’s estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants. Texas, which has sued the Biden administration and has so far successfully blocked its policy, argued that under federal immigration law the government has a duty to deport any undocumented immigrants. .
Chief Justice John Roberts said that while Congress has already approved a law stipulating that the federal government must deport any immigrant who has been convicted of a crime and whose deportation is ordered, the job of the courts is to confirm this interpretation.
If Congress has passed a law that is impossible for the executive to follow, it is our job to say what the law is, not whether or not it can be implemented or if there are difficulties there. -down, Roberts said. I don’t think we should change that responsibility just because Congress and the executive branch can’t agree on something if at all possible to fix this problem. I don’t think we should let them off the hook.
The case, Texas v. Biden, reached the Supreme Court after Texas and Louisiana sued the Biden administration in April 2021 for changing immigration enforcement priorities after Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security , issued a memorandum ordering immigration officers to target undocumented immigrants. who are convicted of crimes or pose a risk to public safety.
The states argued that Mayorkas’ memo was illegal, and U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, appointed by Corpus Christi-based former President Donald Trump, ruled in favor of the states last year.
Under the Obama administration, which issued similar directives to immigration officials, the priority directives were needed because Congress only allocated enough money to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport about 400,000 undocumented immigrants. per year, according to a 2014 U.S. Justice Department memo. Mayorkas’ memo said Congress still hasn’t allocated enough money to target all undocumented immigrants in the country.
In Tuesday’s oral arguments in the Supreme Court, the states argued that the federal government selectively enforces immigration law and that because some undocumented immigrants are not deported, states incur costs of incarceration, education and health care.
Judd E. Stone II, solicitor general for the Texas attorney general’s office, told the judges that under US immigration law, the federal government must deport every undocumented immigrant who has been deported, and he does not may skip it due to lack of resources. .
The final memorandum is illegal for several reasons, primarily because it treats a section of immigration law as discretionary, Stone said, although this court and all previous administrations have recognized its mandatory nature.
Elizabeth B. Prelogar, Solicitor General for the Department of Justice, argued that the federal government has not stopped enforcing immigration law, but rather is using its resources efficiently.
This is not about reducing enforcement of immigration laws. This is about prioritizing limited resources to, say, prosecute Person A instead of Person B, and there is no reason to conclude that this will in fact lead to less enforcement against individuals as a whole, she said.
The liberal justices, who are in the minority on the court, appeared to reject Texas’ arguments, saying the federal government oversees immigration enforcement and can determine how best to use its resources to arrest and deport immigrants.
Judge Elena Kagan said Texas strategically filed its case in a court in which the judge had previously ruled in favor of the state.
In Texas there are divisions within districts, you can choose your trial court judge. You follow the rules, that’s good. But you pick your trial court judge, a judge stops a federal immigration policy in its tracks, because you have some sort of speculative argument that your budget is going to be affected, Kagan said.
A decision in this case is expected before June.
Since President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, Texas has led the fight in challenging his administration’s immigration efforts. Of the 20 lawsuits the state has filed against the administration in Texas federal courts, nearly half target Bidens’ immigration policies and all but two of those immigration cases were filed in courts appointed by Trump.
Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas, filed an amicus brief in the case the Supreme Court heard on Tuesday, arguing that Texas strategically sued in federal courts with judges who , according to the State, will rule in its favour.
It’s more than forum shopping, it’s thinly veiled judge shopping, Vladeck wrote. Each of the 20 cases was filed in a division that assigns all or nearly all of the cases to judges appointed during Republican presidencies.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration had the right to end a Trump-era immigration policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which forces asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases progress through US immigration courts. The decision also stemmed from a lawsuit in Texas, filed in court by District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryks in Amarillo.
In March, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxtons’ office denied it was a judge shoplift.
The [attorney generals] office has an extraordinarily high success rate, a spokesperson said at the time. It is a testament not only to the quality of General Paxton’s legal team and trials, but also to the blatant illegality of this administration; when they are rushed in court, they lose.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial support plays no role in the journalism of the Tribunes. Find a full list here.
