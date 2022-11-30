



Soldiers on standby for striking border guards will wear uniforms during passport checks at ports and airports, the Guardian said.

About 600 soldiers and women will wear combat uniforms to protect PCS unionists who voted in favor of the strike.

Soldiers are undergoing five days of training at locations in Folkestone and Heathrow before beginning tasks such as checking passports and identifying trafficked children. Border guards usually undergo at least three weeks of training.

Soldiers can also be expected to handle people crossing the strait in small boats, which is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Union sources said strike action could be taken during the festivities in a dispute over demands for a 10 per cent wage increase, job security and layoff conditions.

Expect to queue for hours at airports and ports during Christmas, when millions of people travel across the country and abroad to see family and friends.

The disclosure comes after senior Pentagon officials warned that by asking military members to protect striking workers this winter, the military’s resources could become extremely thin.

The Interior Department also planned to use the military to protect firefighters who will vote on strike action next week. Health and defense officials are developing contingency strategies as ambulance drivers and paramedics consider joining nurses on picket lines.

Governments can leverage military support for Civil Authorities Protocol (Maca) to keep key services running during major strikes.

Troops show up at Folkestone’s headquarters for training. As well as the military, RAF personnel are being trained to work on the British border. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

In response to the development, John Spellar, Vice-Chair of the Commons Defense Select Committee, stated that uniformed officers should not work on British borders.

Excessive troops, let alone in the uniforms of kings, should not be used as temporary staffing agents for departments unable to do their own work.

He said the primary role of our armed forces is to keep ourselves safe, our allies and those fighting to defend our freedom.

PCS Secretary General Mark Serwotka said it was outrageous that the government was conscripting uniformed soldiers who had undergone days of training to thwart legitimate strikes.

He said the plasterer training to cover the government’s inability to pay workers adequately would also have a knock-on effect on staffing levels after the strike, as boot-training courses could be canceled so instructors could train soldiers instead.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman applied for military aid in mid-November, days after the PCS had successfully voted its members on strike action. Army personnel began training on November 21st.

Border guards typically receive at least three weeks of training before interacting with the public. During the training, you will learn how to handle and interview passengers, identify victims of modern slavery, spot forged documents, identify suspected children of human trafficking, and question passengers.

On Tuesday morning, soldiers were seen walking into a Home Office training facility in Folkestone, Kent. As well as the military, RAF personnel are being trained to work on the British border.

More than 42,600 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year. The Pentagon said 426 migrants traveled Monday on seven boats, averaging about 61 per share. According to officials, the overall average for 2022 is about 40.

It is understood that the Department of Defense considers personnel levels before allowing the military to assist government departments.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson confirmed that the soldiers would wear uniforms.

We are working closely with all ports and airports in the UK to put in place robust plans to minimize delays in the event of strike action. However, passengers should be prepared for potential disruptions. Adequate resources will be deployed to meet critical demand and support the flow of passengers and goods across our borders.

We always recommend that our passengers check the operator’s latest advice before traveling, they said.

