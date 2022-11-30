The UK is becoming increasingly multicultural, with one in ten households containing two or more ethnic groups.





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

On the day of the 2021 Census, a total of 81.7% of England and Wales residents identified as white, down from 86.0% a decade earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

The second most common ethnic group was Asian, English or Welsh at 9.3%, up from 7.5% in 2011.

ONS said last year about 1 in 10 households (2.5 million households) included a member of at least two different racial groups.

Census Bureau Deputy Commissioner Jon Wroth-Smith said: Today’s data highlights the increasingly multicultural society in which we live.

The percentage of people in England and Wales who describe themselves as Christian fell below half for the first time, with 46.2% (27.5 million people) identifying as Christian. This is a decrease of 13.1 percentage points from 2011.

Responding to the census figures, the Archbishop of York said we were out of a time when many almost automatically identified themselves as Christians.

No religion was the second most common response, up 12.0 percentage points from 25.2% in 2011 to 37.2%.

The number of people who describe themselves as Muslim increased from 4.9% to 6.5%, while Hindu residents increased from 1.5% to 1.7% in the last census.

London remains the most religiously diverse area in the UK, with just over a quarter (25.3%) of people from a non-Christian religion on census day 2021.

South West England is the least religiously diverse region, with 3.2% choosing a religion other than Christianity.

Commenting on the data, Humanists UK CEO Andrew Copson said it should be a wake-up call to spark a new rethinking of religion’s role in society.

One of the most surprising things about these census results is that those populations come from the states themselves.

No country in Europe has the same religious system as we do in terms of laws and public policy, yet also has such a non-religious population. Iran is the only country in the world where clergy vote for the legislature. And no country in the world requires compulsory Christian worship in schools as a standard.

The law has not kept up with the pace of change, and as a result England and Wales’ huge non-religious population faces daily discrimination, from accessing local schools to receiving adequate emotional support in hospitals.

(Statistics Office – 2021 Census)

In England and Wales, Polish was the most common first language among non-native English speakers (1.1%) with 591,00 and 21,00 respectively in the census.

The next most spoken major languages ​​in England and Wales were Romanian (0.9%) and Arabic (9,000%), followed by Punjabi and Urdu in the UK. Both languages ​​are widely spoken in India, Pakistan and South Asia.

Previous figures from the ONS show that one in six people living in England and Wales was born outside the UK. This is an increase from 7.5 million to 10 million (16.8% of the population).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/white-population-census-data-b2235100.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos