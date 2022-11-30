Geopolitical tensions weigh on the American-Iranian match





An Iranian fan protests during Iran’s game against Wales. Photo: Youssef Loulidi/Getty Images

The USMNT’s win or comeback matchup against Iran has become more than a matchup amid heightened geopolitical unrest.

Catching up fast: Iran’s morality police, charged with enforcing strict codes regarding women’s dress and behavior, arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September for wearing her hijab improperly. Amini died in police custody, apparently after being beaten by police officers.

Her death was the catalyst for the uprising that erupted across the country as citizens protested the lack of women’s rights. At least 450 protesters were killed and another 18,000 arrested. President Biden said “we’re going to liberate Iran” in a speech this month, and the US Treasury has sanctioned several Iranian officials for their anti-protest behavior.

State of play: Iran’s soccer players have continually supported the protesters, covering their uniforms ahead of a September friendly and refusing to sing the national anthem ahead of their World Cup opener.

Some players have remained close to senior government officials, however, two of whom staged a controversial photo op with the president at his office days before leaving for Qatar. The Iranian government on Monday threatened the players’ families with imprisonment and torture if they did not “behave”. ahead of today’s game, CNN reports.

The latest: In its own act of protest, American football removed the Islamic Republic’s emblem from the Iranian flag in a social media post deleted since the weekend to show ‘support for women in Iran who fight for basic human rights,” according to AP.

Iran responded by calling for the expulsion of the USMNT from the World Cup. United States coach Gregg Berhalter apologized for the post on Monday, saying he and his players had no idea it was coming.

Flashback: The last World Cup game between the United States and Iran in 1998 is considered one of the most politically charged ever, with nations referring to each other as ‘the great Satan’ and an “outlaw state”. Iran won that match, 2-1, to eliminate the Americans.

