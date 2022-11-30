On a state visit to the United States, Macron will draw a line under American protectionism





President Emmanuel Macron begins his three-day state visit to the United States on Wednesday, buoyed by shared bilateral views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. But President Joe Bidens’ latest inflation-cutting law has alarmed the EU, and the French leader will need to take a tough stance on US subsidies and protectionism.

The official billing ahead of Joe Bidens’ first state visit to the presidency was all rosy, with the White House describing the guest, French President Emmanuel Macron, as the dynamic leader of America’s oldest ally.

Nearly two years after Biden took office, the diplomatic pageantry of a state visit that was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic is finally back. The war in Ukraine has brought the two countries closer together, with their shared revolutionary histories as well as a fair share of thorny diplomatic issues.

But there is a thorn in the side of the Old Continents side as Macron begins his three-day visit to the United States on Tuesday. Tensions are simmering between Europe and the United States over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Biden signed into law on August 16, 2022. The law authorizes a $370 billion package of green grants , which will be allocated to the construction of wind turbines, solar panels, microprocessors and electric vehicles.

The most emblematic measure of the colossal Bidens plan, but also the most controversial, is a generous tax credit of up to $7,500 reserved for buyers of an electric vehicle manufactured in a US factory and equipped with a battery. locally manufactured. This would give a boost to the establishment of sustainable industries on American soil and effectively compete with China, which is at the forefront in this field.

But these massive subsidies will also have the negative consequence of excluding European companies from the American market by favoring Elon Musk’s Tesla over German BMWs or French Renaults.

“I think it’s not in line with World Trade Organization rules and it’s not in line with friendship,” Macron said after a meeting with representatives from 50 French industrial sites in early November.

The trade war would be losing for the EU

Threatened by recession, the EU is increasingly concerned about it. Companies in the Old Continent are already suffering a massive competitive shock compared to their allies across the Atlantic, much less exposed to soaring energy bills due to the Ukrainian conflict.

The United States, energy independent thanks to the development of shale gas and oil, benefits from lower and more stable prices. A situation that could lead to a new era of deindustrialization in Europe, to the benefit of the United States, according to some economists.

“This is a major concern that we are going to raise at European level,” said French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in an interview with the daily Les Echos. The American investment plan, which could create a major distortion of competition, could cause France to lose “10 billion euros of investment” and “10,000 potential jobs”, according to Borne.

In the face of US protectionism, the EU is considering countermeasures such as the creation of a “Buy European Act” designed as a direct response to Biden’s Buy American plan to protect European green industries.

At this stage, however, the option of a subsidy race is ruled out. “We have to be very careful with subsidies in order to avoid a trade war,” said Jozef Sikela, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency.

“The question is whether Europe really has the leeway to counter these provisions. We could put in place the same protections at European level, but we know that in this game, it’s lose-lose “, explained Stephanie Villers, economist at Price Waterhouse Coopers, France.

America looks out for American interests

To avoid a new trade war between Europe and the United States, like the one waged by former US President Donald Trump over aluminum, Macron will try to convince Biden that it is in his interest not to weaken the Old Continent.

“The pitch will be to say: there is obviously a Chinese challenge. We are ready in the EU to put an end to our naivety towards Beijing. But you cannot ask us to help you with China and then have the ‘IRA,” said a Frenchman. diplomat who requested anonymity told Reuters.

Aware that Biden will never go back on this plan, which is a crucial political axis, the French president will try to push his American counterpart to accept some adjustments. The objective is to negotiate exemptions for European companies, in particular for manufacturers of electric vehicles, on the model of those already obtained by Mexico and Canada.

But according to Villers, the Biden administration is unlikely to give in to the demands of “its oldest ally.” “It is important to understand that this is not in the spirit of the United States, which has always favored its trade and its economy at the expense of other powers,” she explained.

To ease tensions, Europe and the United States set up a “task force” last month, which is due to meet on December 5. If the talks fail, the Inflation Reduction Act could become a serious stumbling block between Brussels and Washington DC.

The European Commission could even go so far as to seize the World Trade Organization. But this process would take at least a year, notes the Financial Times. Moreover, the EU27 has its own internal divisions and interests when it comes to maintaining a united western front against Moscow and the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This article has been translated from the original in French.

