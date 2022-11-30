37% ticks no religion among least religious countries in the world, as per 2021 UK census » Humanists UK





It’s official: According to 2021 census data, England and Wales are among the least religious countries in the world.

According to data released by the National Statistical Office, the number of people who identify as non-religious increased by more than 8 million between 2011 and 2021, from 25% to 37%. Christians are now a minority in the census results for the first time. Non-religious people are outnumbered in Wales. This is despite the fact that the census question on religion is widely perceived as biased and indeed leading, in practice England and Wales are far less religious in terms of identity, beliefs and practices than the census results suggest.

Recent results indicate an increase in the rate of change, with an increase in nonreligious people and a decrease in religious people occurring at a faster rate than between 2001 and 2011. Non-religious people increased by nearly 60%.

In England and Wales, the number of Christians fell most steeply, from 59% to 46%. Research shows that even these people are often not religious in their beliefs or practices. For example, less than half believe that Jesus was a real person who was the Son of God, died and then came back to life. Generally, people who check that they are Christians do so because they were baptized, because their parents were Christians, or because they went to a Christian school.

Particular growth among non-religious people occurred in Wales, where 47% of non-religious people reported no religion, compared to 44% of Christians. While London is the most religious city, the most religious places were in Wales Caerphilly, Blanaud Gwent and Ronda Cynon Tharp. The least religious places in England were Brighton, Hove, Norwich and Bristol. The majority of all six are non-religious.

biased census

Results still likely underestimate the number of non-religious people. This is because the question is not only optional, but uses a lead-in phrase (what is your religion?) that has long been shown to inflate the number of people who do not believe or practice their religious choice or who do not consider themselves to be of any religion. no see. religious box. The National Statistical Office also acknowledges this. In contrast, the annual British Social Attitudes Survey found that in 2020, 53% of British adults belonged to no religion, compared to just 37% Christians.

Separately, a poll commissioned by Humanists UK in 2019 found that 29% of adults in the UK hold all of the fundamental humanist beliefs and values, suggesting the widespread shift in popular values, opinions and identity Britain has undergone in the 21st century.

Why Trend?

British humanists believe that the trend arose because the scientific explanation of how life arose is quite complete today. At the same time, some religious groups are increasingly rebelling against public attitudes toward issues such as sexual orientation, women’s role in society, and abortion. Some have experienced sexual abuse scandals. Today’s public discussions are typically guided by the harm principle first expressed by the 19th-century humanist John Stuart Mill. Taken together, it is not surprising that the non-religious population is growing and the recognition that non-religious people are as moral as religious ones is growing.

Andrew Copson, the humanist British chief executive, commented:

These results confirm that the biggest demographic change in England and Wales over the past decade has been the rapid increase in non-religious people. They mean the UK is almost certainly one of the least religious countries on the planet.

One of the most striking things about these census results is how different that population is from the state itself. No country in Europe has the same religious system as we do in terms of laws and public policy, yet also has such a non-religious population. Iran is the only country in the world where clergy vote for the legislature. And no country in the world requires compulsory Christian worship in schools as a standard.

The law has not kept up with the pace of change, and as a result England and Wales’ huge non-religious population faces daily discrimination, from accessing local schools to receiving adequate emotional support in hospitals. These census results should set off alarm bells that trigger new rethinking of the role of religion in society.

Britain’s changing demographics should have some implications for law and government policy. The most urgent of these is the field of education. The discrepancy between reality and public policy is having a discriminatory impact on young, already overwhelmingly non-religious families. For example, a third of UK public schools are Christian, and 16% of public schools have a religiously selective admissions policy. These policies require parents to attend services in order to secure a place, even though service attendance is generally much lower at less than 5%. And all non-religious schools in England and Wales are required to have daily Christian services.

But it also means more. Unique among democracies, Anglican bishops sit and vote in the legislative body, the House of Lords. Much of public broadcasting is devoted to religious, especially Christian programming, but there is no equivalent programming for or about non-religious people. The provision of pastoral care in hospitals, prisons, and the military remains overwhelmingly Christian. And humanitarian marriages are not yet legally recognized in England and Wales.

Polls removed bishops from lords, replaced mass worship in schools with inclusive assemblies, ended state funding for schools of faith (and by extension ended religiously discriminatory admissions policies), and banned humanitarian marriages. Legally recognized, care.

Humanist UK President Dr Adam Rutherford commented on the implications of the results for humanists in the UK.

Census results show that non-religious people have increased tremendously over the past decade. But far from creating an absence of values, we may be living in a more values-driven society than ever before! For example, surveys show that around 3 in 10 adults in the UK hold humanistic beliefs and values, and this trend has increased in recent years.

I have seen a growing demand for humanistic ceremonies, non-religious ministries, and humanistic materials in schools. Millions of non-religious people in Britain today lead humanistic lives, living full, meaningful and ethical lives grounded in reason and humanity.

Welsh Humanists Coordinator Kathy Riddick commented:

Wales is officially the least religious region in the UK, and while not a new development, it is an issue that politicians need to address appropriately in law and public policy. Thankfully, Wales has a strong tradition of upholding freedom of religion or belief, from its breakup 100 years ago to the creation of the UK’s most comprehensive curriculum last year.

There are still many areas in Wales where non-religious people are at a disadvantage. From chaplainships in hospitals that do not include non-religious support throughout Wales, to school assemblies where the daily act of Christian worship remains compulsory, to many national events where religious groups are represented but no secular beliefs.

