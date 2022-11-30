Christian Pulisic scores USA’s biggest goal in 12 years as USA advance





Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Insider

DOHA, Qatar Christian Pulisic scored the goal that beat Iran 1-0 and took the United States into the knockout stage of the World Cup on Tuesday night, and that’s really all anyone needs to know.

Because that was it, an all-or-nothing game, where winning was everything and everything else was failure. Pulisic, the superstar figurehead of this young American team, saw this equation, liked it and decided to go for the “winning” option.

He also paid the price. All Americans under Gregg Berhalter showed heroic spirit and fierce determination at Al Thumama Stadium, but Pulisic put his body on the line in the most devilish way to secure the game’s only goal.

In the 38th minute, nearing the end of a first half that had brought only frustration with Iran’s misguided dedication to all-out defence, Weston McKennie clawed the ball back in midfield. pitch and spotted right-back Sergio Dest charging down the flank. McKennie’s floaty ball was nodded into the face of goal by Dest, and Pulisic won the run to bring it home a few yards.

Then bite. The 24-year-old American, already a Champions League winner with Chelsea and seemingly destined for the top since breaking into the national team as a teenager, collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and was out of breath on the grass for several minutes. .

American Christian Pulisic scores a goal against Iran in 38′

He struggled until half-time but failed to reappear after the break, being replaced by Brenden Aaronson. He was taken to hospital with an injury to his abdomen for scans. He had done enough, if you consider scoring the most immediately important goal by an American in 12 years to be “enough”.

Forward they then march, the United States, to a round of 16 clash against the Netherlands on Saturday, a game in which they will be a sizeable underdog. Don’t dismiss them, however, and don’t underestimate the emotional boost that will come with it, a win in a game that has become plagued with political overtones in recent days.

Just before the break, they could have put the game further than Iran could on two breakaways, one where Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah failed to connect and another where Weah put the ball in the net, but was ruled offside.

Suddenly though, the task at hand had changed, for both teams. Iran could no longer sit and hold on, and pushed the men forward as they sought the equalizing goal needed to take their country to the knockout rounds for the first time in history .

In the 52nd minute, Saman Ghoddos had a six-yard header but headed it over the bar, under pressure from Dest to his shoulder.

Perhaps seeing the folly of Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz’s ultra-cautious tactics, the Americans weren’t sitting in the lead, despite Iran’s proven effectiveness on the break, with fast forwards Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun ready to pounce.

It was a different Iran now, there were no longer 10 players behind the ball like a defensive wall. No more taking forever on throw-ins and free kicks.

There were also new priorities for the Americans. Berhalter caused a stir in his team announcement, introducing defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for his first action of the tournament and relegating Walker Zimmerman to the bench. Not, presumably, due to defensive deficiency as Zimmerman had been excellent alongside Tim Ream in the 0-0 draw against England, but due to the potential threat from set pieces.

Now Carter-Vickers had to play his part to survive the onslaught, bracing up Mehdi Taremi as the striker advanced on goal.

Iran, however, were creating chances. Ghoddos, spry in midfield, received the ball unmarked in the box but curled his shot just over Matt Turner’s crossbar.

Turner, barely required in the first half as possession fell almost exclusively to the Americans, became progressively busier. Earlier, with emotion etched on his face as he sang the pre-match anthem, he rubbed the flag across his chest.

Later, his face twisted again, this time in defiance, after Morteza Pouraliganji headed away from a whipped free kick to the face of goal.

This, the nerve-wracking final moments, was the part that American fans hadn’t prepared for. With so much talk about the need to score goals in the build-up, part has been lost, the need to prevent them.

Deandre Yedlin and Josh Sargent embrace Iran’s Saeid Ezatolahi after the match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Now it was essential. The ever-calm Turner was commanding in the box, one of his best moments being the unwavering way he clawed back a through pass, despite knowing he would take a shin boot from Taremi.

We have nothing without nothing. Same for him. Ditto for Pulisic. The price of victory. And so much better than the pain of failure.

Iran vs USA Highlights

See the full World Cup schedule and how to watch every game live here.

Learn more about the World Cup:

Top FOX Sports Stories:

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter here.

Get more from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites for match info, news and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com/stories/soccer/christian-pulisic-scores-biggest-usa-goal-in-12-years-as-u-s-advances The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos