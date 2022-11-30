UK backs giant nuclear power plant, presses China





The UK government on Tuesday pushed ahead with nuclear power, saying it would support a major new power plant on the North Sea coast northeast of London.

The government has said it will invest £700 million ($839 million) in a 50 per cent stake in the plant known as Sizewell C. The remainder is held by French state-owned utility EDF, which will build the plant.

The deal puts pressure on China General Nuclear, a Chinese state-owned company that owns 20% of the project. CGN has received an undisclosed amount that reflects its value and represents a commercial return on development work to date, the UK government said.

The deal would be another blow to the UK, which once had warm business ties with China. The UK has attracted Chinese investment over the past 20 years, and the investment deal in Sizewell C was key during a 2015 visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to London alongside then British Prime Minister David Cameron. However, Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and other developments have soured relations.

The UK government is now wary of Chinese involvement in sensitive sectors such as nuclear power and telecommunications, fearing that the presence of Chinese companies could lead to security risks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday underscored the shift, saying the golden age of relations with China was over. Britain has been working for some time to end Chinese involvement in Sizewell C.

EDF, which has cut its share from 80% to 50% with the UK government, also wants to attract investors to the project, which is expected to cost more than $20 billion. Equity holdings in companies controlled by the Chinese government can complicate the task.

China General Nuclear continues to invest in the only UK major nuclear power plant under construction at Hinkley Point in southwest England. It also has long-standing plans to build a Chinese-designed plant in Bradwell, not far from London. Given the shift away from Beijing, that offer now seems almost impossible.

The UK is clearly going the other way now, but it might be complicated. UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in a statement that the government’s decision represents the biggest step in our journey towards energy independence.

The government wants to increase the amount of electricity generated from other sources, such as nuclear and wind, to reduce dependence on natural gas, which is currently the largest source of electricity. However, construction has not yet begun on Sizewell C and it will take more than 10 years for that to change.

The government’s plan is to attract capital to the nuclear industry from asset management companies and other financial market participants. To make the investment attractive, the government will allow developers to recover costs from bill payers as the project progresses.

The government has described Sizewell C as the first in a pipeline of new nuclear power plants that could provide clean and safe electricity for decades to come. The power plant will provide enough power for about 6 million homes, the government said.

But analysts said Tuesday’s announcement was just the first step on a long and arduous journey. Recent experience building nuclear power plants in Western Europe has been plagued by long delays and cost overruns. Hinkley Point C, similar in design to Sizewell C and under construction at EDF, is several years behind schedule.

Franck Gbaguidi, senior analyst at political risk firm Eurasia Group, said he expects severe delays, significant cost overruns and a severe shortage of skilled workers.

EDF said it would leverage Hinkley Point’s experience and skilled workforce to reduce costs at Sizewell C. However, Gbaguidi said EDF may struggle as it is currently overwhelmed by existing and planned projects underway in France.

Indeed, a major problem with France’s EDF nuclear power plants was that they reduced power output when needed to cushion the effects of Russia’s European gas cutoff.

It may help that nuclear power, long shunned by environmentalists and investors because of the toxic waste and catastrophic risk it produces, is enjoying a resurgence in Europe. Despite these challenges, nuclear power plants are a route to generating large amounts of zero-emissions electricity.

Nonetheless, the British government is increasingly concerned about ensuring sufficient power for the future. Nuclear power plants in the UK, which generated around 16% of electricity in the past year, are gradually shutting down due to obsolescence.

