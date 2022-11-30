



Today, the CDC is awarding $3.2 billion to help state, local, and territorial jurisdictions across the United States strengthen their public health workforce and infrastructure. This first-of-its-kind funding provides rewards directly to state, local, and territorial health departments for providing the people, services, and systems needed to promote and protect health in American communities. Everyone in the United States lives in a jurisdiction that will receive funding under this new grant.

“State, local, and territorial health departments are at the heart of America’s public health system, and the COVID-19 pandemic has severely strained these agencies, which were already weakened by neglect and underinvestment.” , said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, “This grant gives these agencies critical funding and flexibility to build and strengthen the country’s public health workforce and infrastructure, and protect the populations they serve.” We meet them where they are and trust them to know what works best for their communities.”

The $3.2 billion includes $3 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act for jurisdictions to recruit, retain and train their workforce, including essential frontline public health workers such as epidemiologists , contact tracers, laboratory scientists, community health workers and data analysts. The funding also includes $140 million from a new vote for jurisdictions to strengthen and revitalize their public health infrastructure. Finally, national partners will receive $65 million to provide training, assessment and other forms of technical assistance to jurisdictions as they work to strengthen the services they provide and rebuild their workforce. working to help protect every American community.

In developing this grant, the CDC focused primarily on listening to jurisdictions and partners to ensure funding was tailored to their real needs; needs as diverse as the courts themselves. This grant helps meet urgent and ongoing public health needs in economically or socially marginalized communities, rural communities, and communities with people from racial and ethnic minority groups. The grant is also a critical new tool for the CDC to provide direct support to public health agencies and provide future resources to modernize data systems and meet the basic public health needs of American communities.

A stronger infrastructure enables public health to ensure food and water security, detect and track disease, stop epidemics, provide health care to children and mothers, and monitor data. As we look to the future, continued investments will strengthen our national public health workforce and infrastructure, supporting a public health system ready to respond to any future health threats.

For more information, including a complete list of funded jurisdictions and national partners, visit www.cdc.gov/infrastructure/.

