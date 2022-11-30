US Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill Protecting Same-Sex Marriage | New





The United States Senate voted 61 to 36 to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would enshrine the protection of same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law.

Twelve Republicans joined 49 Democrats in attendance to back the landmark bill, which prohibits states from denying out-of-state marriages based on gender, race, ethnicity or national origin. national.

The bill also repeals and replaces any federal language that defines marriage as between persons of the opposite sex.

Tuesday’s bipartisan victory comes in the final weeks of the Democratic-controlled Congress. The bill now returns to the House of Representatives, which is expected to pass to the Republican leadership when the 118th Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3.

In a speech minutes before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, applauded the bills’ bipartisan support, saying he planned to call his daughter and wife to celebrate.

For millions of Americans, today is a very good day. An important day. A day that has been a long time coming, Schumer said.

The long but inexorable march towards greater equality is moving forward. By passing this bill, the Senate is sending a message that every American needs to hear: No matter who you are or who you love, you too deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer meets with Democrats for a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s vote on the Respect for Marriage Act [Sarah Silbiger/Reuters]

But in the hours leading up to Tuesday’s vote, Senate Republicans like Oklahoma’s James Lankford raised concerns that the Respect for Marriage Act would undermine religious freedom in the United States and proposed amendments. additional to the bill.

Is it today about respecting the rights of all, or is it about silencing some and respecting others? Lankford said.

A Gallup poll showed support for same-sex marriage in the United States hit an all-time high of 70% in 2021. It was also the first time that Gallup recorded a majority of Republicans in favor of same-sex marriage, at a rate of 55%. percent.

Current federal law does not reflect the will or beliefs of the American people in this regard, Ohio Republican Rob Portman said in a November 16 speech supporting the honoring marriage law. sexual marriages.

Since 2015, the Supreme Court decision Obergefell v Hodges has guaranteed the right of same-sex couples to marry. But laws like the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman and denied federal recognition to same-sex couples, remained in place, though unenforceable.

Although the Respect for Marriage Act does not codify the Obergefell decision, it would repeal laws like the Defense for Marriage Act. It would also require states to recognize all legal marriages where performed and protect current same-sex unions.

The current push to pass the Respect for Marriage Act came in the wake of the June Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization, which struck down half a century of access protections. to abortion.

During a Senate session on Monday, Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden pointed to the Dobbs decision as motivation to vote in favor of the bill.

Some members of this body have questioned why we have to pass this bill when marriage equality is the law of the land, Wyden said. The answer is quite simple. The Dobbs decision, which upset Roe against Wade, showed that the Senate cannot take any modern legal precedent for granted.

The majority opinion in the Dobbs decision, written by Judge Samuel Alito, denied that the decision would affect court precedents outside of abortion.

But a concurring opinion, submitted by Judge Clarence Thomas, suggested the court should reconsider all of the Court’s substantive due process precedents, naming the 2015 Obergefell decision among them.

On July 19, just weeks after the Dobbs decision, House Democrats passed the Respect for Marriage Act with the support of 47 Republicans, a surprise bipartisan vote that signaled an apparent split in Republicans’ stance toward the homosexual marriage.

Top House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Whip Steve Scalise, opposed the bill, while Republican number three New Yorks Elise Stefanik voted in favor.

US Senator Susan Collins, seen on Tuesday, was among Republicans to vote for the Respect for Marriage Act [Sarah Silbiger/Reuters]

After passing the House, the Respect for Marriage Act ran into greater difficulty in an evenly divided Senate, where 60 votes were needed to overcome a filibuster.

Senate Democrats delayed voting on the bill until after the United States had held its midterm elections in an effort to relieve pressure on Republicans and gain greater bipartisan support. Republicans lobbied for multiple amendments to the bill on the grounds of protecting religious freedom.

The bill passed Tuesday included language that explicitly prohibited polygamous marriages and ensured the bill could not be used to target or deny government benefits, including tax-exempt status, based on religious beliefs. . In a test vote Monday, 12 Republicans joined Senate Democrats in voting in favor of the amended bill.

Religious groups also offered their support for the bill, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), which applauded the bill for its protections of religious freedom while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters.

It’s worth noting that the Senate has this debate to begin with, Schumer said Monday. Ten years ago, it would have strained all our imaginations to imagine the two sides talking about protecting the rights of same-sex married couples.

But Tuesday’s vote was preceded by other proposed amendments to the bill, by senators including Lankford and Floridas Marco Rubio.

Portman, another Republican, on Tuesday urged his party to support the Respect for Marriage Act. He dismissed as false concerns that the bill would make institutions and individuals trying to live by their sincere beliefs vulnerable to litigation.

The bill, Portman said, reflects a national policy that respects diverse beliefs about the role of sex and marriage, while protecting the rights of same-sex married couples.

Another Republican, Wyomings Cynthia Lummis, told the Senate that while she believed God’s word on the definition of marriage, she would support the Honor Marriage Act.

These are turbulent times for our nation, Lummis said, citing an increase in impassioned rhetoric. We do well in taking this step, not by embracing or validating the devout opinions of others, but by simply tolerating them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/30/us-senate-passes-bipartisan-bill-protecting-same-sex-marriage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos