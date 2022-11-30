Another US state adds e-bike discount, up to $1,700 on e-bikes





E-bikes are quickly proving to be one of the best ways to get drivers out of cars while providing fast and efficient personal transportation. And rebate programs that help lower the cost of expensive e-bikes are now making them more affordable than ever.

While a national e-bike subsidy seemed likely last year, it fell through before the finish line and was not included in the Cut Inflation Act.

Individual cities and states have since taken over. Vermont launched the first state incentive program in the United States. Denver, Colorado, also launched an incredibly popular e-bike discount program that has sold out multiple times, and New York is now flirting with its own e-bike discount.

Now, Oregon could become the last US state to offer a generous discount on e-bikes.

A new bill known as Legislative Concept (LC) 1994 was proposed by outgoing Oregon State Rep. Karin Power to help provide discounts to e-bike buyers. It is now forwarded to Rep. Dacia Grayber to sponsor the bill in the next session.

The proposed bill offers a rebate of up to $1,200 on the purchase of an electric (non-cargo) bike or up to $1,700 on the purchase of an electric cargo bike. To qualify, the e-bike must have a minimum retail price of $950, which excludes the cheapest e-bikes on the market.

Buyer is required to retain ownership of the e-bike for one year, no flipping is permitted.

Bike accessories purchased as part of the same transaction, such as a helmet or lock, may also be eligible for the discount.

There is no minimum income to qualify for the discount, but individual e-bike retailers must first register to be part of the program. Once accepted, they will be able to offer point-of-sale discounts to customers and then be reimbursed by the State of Oregon within 30 days.

The bill allocates $6 million to the program to cover both the cost of the rebates and the general administrative costs of running the program.

With the 2023 session of the Oregon Legislature beginning in early January, we’ll be keeping an eye out for news of the bill’s progress.

Electrek’s Grasp

This is exactly how the money should be spent. If you want to invest in your state, improving roads, improving health, and improving the lives of everyone who moves through your cities, you need to invest in alternative transportation like bicycles electric, scooters, etc.

I think an income cap would have been a good idea to include here though. Wealthy people have a much easier time buying a $1,500 e-bike than those who are already struggling to make ends meet and just need their own private transportation in addition to waiting for the bus.

I find the minimum retail price of $950 interesting because it cuts out ultra cheap e-bikes. These are often (but not always!) of lower quality and tend to be considered ‘disposable e-bikes’ as they don’t last very long and often turn into bulky e-waste.

Lastly, I don’t know how they plan to enforce the requirement that owners keep the bike for a year. There’s obviously room for abuse here with people buying a $2,000 cargo e-bike for $300 and selling it on eBay to riders in other states. But hey, even if that happens, it still means someone is riding an e-bike instead of a car…it’s just that Oregonians footed the bill.

via: Bikeportland

