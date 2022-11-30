Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, said Britain should lead the creation of a tribunal to punish Russian war crimes. political news





Ukraine’s first lady stressed that “stopping the war is a real first step” and called on Britain to lead the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia for aggression against it.

On Sky News’ Beth Rigby interview program, Olena Zelenska said Russia was using sexual violence as a “weapon” and wanted Rishi Sunak’s government and MPs to help “find and punish those who committed war crimes”.

Zelenska claimed that the youngest girl raped by the Russian occupation forces was 4 years old and the oldest survivor was 85 years old.

“Of course we won’t be safe until justice is done,” Zelenska said.

“I haven’t had a chance to discuss it with the prime minister yet, but I hope to do it during my visit to Korea. So I know there is an opportunity and the prime minister discussed it,” he said. Ukrainian President.

“It’s not an immediate solution. Requests alone can’t solve it. We’ve got a pretty complex number of players here, so we’re starting the process.

“But the main thing is that we hope that the Prime Minister’s leadership will actually prevail and make this happen.”

Ukraine’s first lady admitted it would be a “battle” when she said the International Criminal Court had convicted only two people of rape over the past 20 years and that justice would be difficult. Together we fight for justice, “we will do it together”.

When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin has a conscience or if he is “just a freak”, Zelenska replied, “The second.”

She also stated that there were no direct messages to the Russian leader.

“I’ll be very honest with you. I don’t want to talk to him directly. I don’t want to be in that situation,” Zelenska said.

After examining how important it is for President Putin to bring justice to crimes committed or asked people to commit in Ukraine, the country’s first lady stressed the need to reprimand all those involved in the crimes.

“We are talking about a collective Putin, not just one person like Putin, and we think the whole Putin should be punished,” she said.

Image: The Ukrainian First Lady met with Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, on Monday.

Zelenska, a mother of two, explained in a personal interview how the war in Ukraine is affecting her family.

“Well, we talk a lot about our children. Sometimes I feel they adapt faster than adults. They are much braver than adults. Volodymyr and I know how they don’t worry about us and know that everything matters. Try to act as OK.

“I think we are doing the right thing. My job is to keep them safe. Unfortunately, as we are talking right now, air raid sirens are going off over Kyiv.

“Even at this moment, I am picking up my child from school and taking him home. [my son] I’ll go home safely.”

2:46 Russia uses rape as a ‘weapon’

When asked about her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Zelenska said that her children “don’t see their father very often” and that she “works to give them the confidence and security they crave.”

“When they see their father, we try to enjoy every moment. But of course we look forward to the time when we don’t have to look at the hours and count the minutes until we all have to go the other way,” he added.

Ukraine’s first lady told Sky News that restoring peace in the country and allowing traditional Christmas celebrations to take place in 2023 is Ukraine’s “main objective.”

But she said Ukrainians will “warm each other with their hearts” this year as Russia continues to attack the country’s energy infrastructure, including power lines, power plants and pipelines.

Prime Minister Zelenska also urged Britons to “Enjoy Christmas” and “Peace in Ukraine with Christmas wishes”.

Ukraine’s first lady later addressed MPs and fellow audience members, including Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer, urging Britain to be a leader in helping achieve “justice” against Russia.

In front of the Union Jack and Ukrainian flag, she said, “We must unite the world community, as happened in January 1942 in support of the Special Tribunal against Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

